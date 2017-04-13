The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 13, 2017 | Last Update : 06:36 PM IST

India, Politics

AAP needs deep, honest introspection: Former Rajouri Garden MLA

PTI
Published : Apr 13, 2017, 5:50 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2017, 5:47 pm IST

His comments came after Deputy CM Sisodia said, people were upset with AAP over Singh quitting to contest against SAD in the Punjab.

Former Rajouri Garden MLA Jarnail Singh. (Photo: File)
 Former Rajouri Garden MLA Jarnail Singh. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: AAP member Jarnail Singh, who quit as Rajouri Garden MLA to contest the Punjab assembly polls, on Thursday said the party needs to conduct an honest introspect on its drubbing in the by-election.

"Win or loss is part of the electoral politics, but the party needs a deep and honest introspection. Party fights collectively and win or loss is a collective responsibility," he said.

He, however, declined to elaborate on his remarks.

His comments came after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday acknowledged that people were upset with the AAP over Singh quitting to contest against Shiromani Akali Dal chief Parkash Singh Badal in the Punjab assembly elections.

In the by-poll, BJP-Akali Dal candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa trounced his nearest rival - Congress's Meenakshi Chandela - by over 14,500 votes. AAP's Harjeet Singh came a distant third.

Singh, sources said, is also unhappy over how the party functioned in Punjab during the state Assembly polls. The AAP was expected to fare well but it could get just 20 seats.

Tags: jarnail singh, rajouri garden, aam aadmi party, manish sisodia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man rushed to hospital after breaking penis during sex

2

‘Tatooine’ from Star Wars could actually be a habitable planet

3

Gambhir, Sehwag tweet in support of attacked CRPF Jawans

4

NASA releases images of night-time view of India

5

Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB/128GB already sold out

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham