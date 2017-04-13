The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 13, 2017 | Last Update : 01:55 AM IST

India, Politics

13 parties protest to President over ‘vigilantism, EVM tampering’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 13, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2017, 1:48 am IST

The delegation also complained of “tampering of EVMs” and demanded that ballot papers be used for elections.

Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with leaders of 13 Opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC, the NCP and Left parties, after meeting President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi on Wednesday. The parties expressed concern to the President over allegations of EVM tampering, cow vigilantism and moral policing among other issues. (Photo: G N Jha)
 Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with leaders of 13 Opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC, the NCP and Left parties, after meeting President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi on Wednesday. The parties expressed concern to the President over allegations of EVM tampering, cow vigilantism and moral policing among other issues. (Photo: G N Jha)

New Delhi: Accusing the Centre of undermining the accepted norms of governance and institutional integrity, representatives of 13 Opposition parties on Wednesday approached President Pranab Mukherjee and apprised him of their concerns on various issues, including “gagging of Opposition voices, cow vigilantism and moral policing by UP’s anti-Romeo squads”.

The delegation also complained of “tampering of EVMs” and demanded that ballot papers be used for elections. After the BJP routed the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh elections, the Opposition has been screaming hoarse over alleged tampering of EVMs.

The delegation, which included top leaders such as Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her deputy Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, said that an environment of fear and insecurity was prevailing in the country. It alleged that the “lumpen elements” were “masquerading as vigilantes”.

Besides the Congress, other parties part of the delegation included, TMC, SP, BSP, Left, JD(U), DMK, NCP, RJD and other smaller outfits. This incidentally was also being viewed as a signal for Opposition unity against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2019 general elections.

As for EVMs, information and broadcasting minister M. Venkaiah Naidu hit out at the Opposition asking, “How come there were no complaints about EVMs when AAP won the Delhi polls and JD(U)-Congress alliance won in Bihar”.

He said: “EVMs are to be blamed when NDA wins.”

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the President accusing the Modi government of “triggering false debates, manufacturing post-truths, orchestrating inflammatory narratives on nationalism and exploiting religious sentiments” Alleging that an “environment of fear and insecurity was prevailing in the country”, the memorandum also accused the Centre of “muzzling voices of dissent, and threats of violence to the citizens”.

It claimed that the government was “vitiating the environment and jeopardising the cause of peace and security”.

The delegation also hit out at the government for “using ED, CBI and IT raids to fix Opposition parties” After the meeting, Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed that the government “does not want to let any Opposition party exist in the country”.

Mr Azad while briefing the media after the meeting said that “lumpen elements were indulging in violence, lynching and people were being harassed across the country”. He also spoke of lynching incidents in Alwar, Una, Dadri and Udhampur.

The memorandum alleged that “critical appointments were made in brazen disregard of established procedures and practices”, and appointments in central investigating, intelligence and law enforcement agencies are being done with the sole purpose to further an agenda of vendetta against political rivals. It said that “India is witnessing a disturbing centralisation of authority and emergence of an authoritarian model of governance”, and accused the government of “launching a frontal attack on the autonomy of universities, cultural and historical institutions”.

Tags: pranab mukherjee, anti-romeo squads, cow vigilantism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

1,470 economists send Trump letter to support immigrants

2

UK: 100 years of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, story retold

3

Abhay Deol slams Bollywood celebrities, calls them out for endorsing fairness products

4

Sewer hole explodes after man throws cigarette in it

5

Book unveils the luxurious prison lives of VIP criminals

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham