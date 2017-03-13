The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 13, 2017 | Last Update : 09:18 AM IST

India, Politics

I am being harassed: Jayalalithaa's niece

PTI
Published : Mar 13, 2017, 8:11 am IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2017, 8:12 am IST

Apparently referring to Sasikala's camp, she said she was being harassed since she announced she would contest in RK Nagar constituency.

Deepa Jayakumar sitting in a meditation in front of late J Jayalalithaa's burial site at the Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: AP)
 Deepa Jayakumar sitting in a meditation in front of late J Jayalalithaa's burial site at the Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Chennai: Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of J Jayalalithaa, on Sunday alleged that she is being harassed to prevent her from contesting bypoll in RK Nagar Assembly seat to be held on April 12.

Apparently referring to AIADMK chief VK Sasikala's camp, she said, "Right from the day I announced that I will be contesting in RK Nagar Assembly constituency, I am being harassed in several ways indirectly."

"I could not even stay at my house and goons are being sent against me. I do not know who (goons) they are...," Jayakumar told reporters.

"Several conspiracies are being hatched to prevent me from contesting in the bypoll," she alleged.

Jayakumar alleged that she was prevented from visiting the hospital where Jayalalithaa was admitted in 2016 and was also kept away from taking part in the last rites of the leader.

In an unexpected move, she paid homage at Jayalalithaa's memorial at the Marina Beach in Chennai at around 10 PM and sat there in meditation for sometime.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had also sat in meditation on February 7 at the memorial before revolting against Sasikala.

Announcing the founding of MGR Amma Deepa Peravai on February 24, Jayakumar had said she will contest from RK Nagar Assembly constituency that fell vacant following the death of Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016.

Tags: j jayalalithaa, deepa jayakumar, vk sasikala, harassment
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

New bio-inspired super strong glue works under water

2

Aishwaryaa Dhanush catches up with Priyanka Chopra post UN debacle

3

Social media causing people to have less sex

4

Ajay-Salman friendship costs Karan Johar a fortune; Salman not to co-produce Sargarhi?

5

Why humans can recognise faces and read?

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham