The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 13, 2017 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

India, Politics

Crorepati count rises in UP assembly; 1/4th MLAs face serious charges

PTI
Published : Mar 13, 2017, 9:22 am IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2017, 9:22 am IST

Eight MLAs have declared cases related to murder and 34 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: An average of one in four newly-elected MLAs in Uttar Pradesh is named in a serious criminal case like murder or rape, while eight out of 10 is a crorepati, a study showed on Sunday.

As per the study released by the UP Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 143 (36 per cent) MLAs have declared criminal cases against them, though down from 189 (47 per cent) among those elected in 2012 Assembly polls.

Besides, 107 MLAs (26 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases and this has risen from 98 MLAs or 24 per cent in 2012.

The serious criminal cases include offence for which maximum punishment is of five years or more, non-bailable offence, electoral offence, offence related to loss to exchequer, offences that are assault, murder, kidnap, rape related, and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as crimes against women.

Eight MLAs have declared cases related to murder and 34 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder.

One MLA has declared case related to crime against women, such as assault or criminal force to woman.

The study said that 83 from the BJP, 11 from the SP, four from the BSP, one from the Congress and three Independents have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

On financial details of the winning candidates, the study said 322 (80 per cent) are crorepatis, up from 271 or 67 per cent of those who won the 2012 assembly elections in UP.

The average of assets per MLA who won in the Uttar Pradesh 2017 assembly elections is Rs 5.92 crore whereas the average asset for each candidate who contested in the 2017 assembly elections was Rs 1.90 crore.

In 2012, the average assets per MLA analysed was Rs 3.36 crore.

A total of 50 MLAs have declared liabilities of Rs 1 crore and above.

Only 4 MLAs have not declared PAN details. Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the assembly elections of 2017 is 92. The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2012 were Rs 4.62 crore, which has now risen to Rs 8.62 crore.

The study further showed that 101 (25 per cent) MLAs have declared their education qualification to be between Class VIII pass and Class XII pass, while 290 (72 per cent) MLAs have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

As total of 201 (50 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while another 201 MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

On gender details, it said only 10 per cent or 40 are women, though up from 32 or 8 per cent in 2012.

Tags: election watch, crorepati, member of legislative assembly, corruption
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Most Indians use the internet to find dates: Google

2

Apple's robots that are specifically designed to destroy iPhones

3

'Don't follow rumours, follow me': Salman on backing out of Akshay-Karan's film

4

New bio-inspired super strong glue works under water

5

Aishwaryaa Dhanush catches up with Priyanka Chopra post UN debacle

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Donald Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway became quite popular recently after she was seen sitting in an odd manner at a recent meeting at the Oval office and redditors had a lot of fun. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway's pose makes the Reddit go crazy

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham