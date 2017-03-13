The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 13, 2017 | Last Update : 01:43 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP readies Odisha gameplan for 2019

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Mar 13, 2017, 12:41 am IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2017, 12:39 am IST

Upbeat after the rural polls, the BJP feels that the voters have rejected BJD’s complain of Central negligence towards the state.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI)
 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: With its target to reach the second spot in state politics getting fulfilled in the recently held rural polls, the BJP in Odisha is eyeing the top place in 2019. It wants to grab power from the ruling BJD that has been in power since 2000.

Further buoyed by its overwhelming success in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly polls, the party is redrafting its strategy to ensure that the BJD does not bounce back from its rural poll defeat, source said. The challenge for the BJP is to engage 30 lakh members who enrolled via SMSes as active members in political activities to match the BJD’s strong cadre-based foundation at the grassroots.

The BJP is also strongly looking for pitching a potential leader against BJD president and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Though there are a few tall leaders, the party may pass the leadership baton to Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who led the campaign for the panchayat polls.

The BJP feels that the BJD’s alibi of Central negligence to Odisha was no longer cutting any ice with voters as evident from the latter’s poor show in the rural polls.

The BJP has renounced its defensive stand and gone offensive on issues such as distress sale of vegetables, farmer suicides, unemployment, atrocities on women and deteriorating law and order. To send its message to voters, it has created a structure from the earlier 451 to 999 blocks. Besides, its presence has increased from one block per 100 booths to one block per 32 booths now.

Tags: naveen patnaik, dharmendra pradhan, bjp
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

Aishwaryaa Dhanush catches up with Priyanka Chopra post UN debacle

2

Social media causing people to have less sex

3

Ajay-Salman friendship costs Karan Johar a fortune; Salman not to co-produce Sargarhi?

4

Why humans can recognise faces and read?

5

When Subhash Ghai grabbed Salman by the neck, almost broke a plate on his head

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham