The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST

India, Politics

ED questions Lalu Prasad’s son-in-law in IRCTC scam

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 13, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2018, 6:08 am IST

The central probe agency had earlier questioned Rabri Devi and her son Tejashwi Yadav in the case.

Rahul Yadav
 Rahul Yadav

New Delhi: The Enforcement Direct-orate (ED) on Monday questioned RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son-in-law Rahul Yadav in connection with its money laundering probe into the IRCTC’s hotel scam.  

According to sources Rahul Yadav appeared before the investigating officer of the case at about 1 pm and his statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Rahul Yadav is the husband of Lalu Prasad’s fourth daughter.

The ED first summoned Rahul Yadav last month after it allegedly detected “movement of funds” from him to his mother-in-law, Rabri Devi. The ED is already probing the role of Lalu Prasad’s eldest son-in-law Shailesh Kumar, who is married to Misa Bharti, in a separate money laundering case linked to the purchase of alleged tainted assets involving a firm, Ms Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd. This firm is said to be linked to Misa, a Rajya Sabha MP of the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), and Shailesh Kumar. A charge sheet in the case has been filed before a court here.

As part of the fresh summonses, the ED wants to seek an explanation from Rahul Yadav about the transfer of funds to the tune of about Rs 1 crore, apart from answering few other queries related to a firm embroiled in this case, Delight Marketing, sources said. The central probe agency had earlier questioned Rabri Devi and her son Tejashwi Yadav in the case. Tejashwi Yadav was, till recently, Bihar deputy chief minister in the government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kumar later broke ties with the RJD and formed government with the BJP.

The ED, in July last year, had registered a case against Lalu Prasad, his family members and others under various sections of the PMLA. Before that, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a first information report and conducted multiple searches on the properties of Lalu Prasad and others. The CBI FIR alleged that Lalu Prasad, during his tenure as railway minister in the UPA-I government, handed the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels to a company in 2004 after a bribe in the form of prime land in Patna through a benami company owned by Sarla Gupta, the wife of Prem Chand Gupta, a former Union minister. The ED registered the criminal case against his family members and others under the PMLA, based on this CBI FIR.

Tags: rahul yadav, irctc, lalu prasad, shailesh kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sui Dhaaga first look: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma transform themselves for film

2

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

3

Best ways to avoid spreading the flu in the workplace

4

Xiaomi teases Mi TV 4 for Indian market

5

Lesbian teacher sacked from Catholic school for marrying girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant in Yellow, Katrina Kaif, SRK snapped, SKTKS stars Nushrat, Sunny and Kartik attended promotional events in the city. Checkout all others exclusive pictures of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photo alert: B-town celebs SRK, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif, SKTKS stars snapped

Rani Mukerji, Emraan Hashmi attended art festival in the city, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Karan Johar's house, Urvashi Rautela at photoshoot, and Hrithik Roshan cool look at the airport. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars snapped: Rani, Emraan at the event and Hrithik at airport

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah attended special screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer film 'Love Per Sqare Foot'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal attend 'Love Per Square Foot' screening

Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman attended Volare Awards at JW Marriot Juhu yesterday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Actress Deepika Padukone gets honoured by Italian Consulate

SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple Ayush Sharma-Warina, Varun Dhawan and other B-town celebs snapped at airport and the events in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs snapped: SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple and others

The makers of '3 Storeys' launched the trailer of the film yesterday in a chawl in Mumbai, which saw the entire star cast turning up along with the makers of the film. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha launch the '3 Storeys' trailer in a Mumbai chawl

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham