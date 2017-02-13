The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 13, 2017 | Last Update : 03:55 AM IST

India, Politics

Stalwarts go missing from UP poll campaign

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 13, 2017, 2:49 am IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2017, 2:47 am IST

Big vote-catchers Shotgun, Adavni & Sonia yet to address public rallies.

Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The “stars” are missing in action. Uttar Pradesh elections are going full steam ahead, but over a dozen star campaigners are conspicuous by their absence.

This, despite having been an important part of campaigning in past elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader L.K. Advani , whose name was earlier excluded and then later included in the BJP’s list of star campaigners, has still not addressed a single meeting.

People familiar with the matter said no candidate has sought his presence. Till the 2012 elections, Mr Advani was one of the most sought-after star campaigners in UP.

“We will request him for a meeting as soon as someone seeks his presence,” a BJP functionary said.

BJP member of Parliament Shatrughan Sinha, who used to be a regular in UP campaigns, has not been invited to the state ever since he got into the bad books of the party leadership.

Mr Sinha was a sought-after campaigner because of his punches, one-liners and oratory skills.

Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh’s constitutional post does not allow him to take part in any political activity, though his grandson Sandeep Singh is a candidate from his traditional Atrauli seat in Aligarh.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also stayed away from campaigning due to health reasons. She is likely to address one meeting in Raebareli next week. But beyond that, she is unlikely to campaign for her party.

Ms Gandhi, till 2014, was one of the busiest Congress campaigners in UP.

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is also missing. Except for one meeting that he addressed Saturday to seek votes for his brother Shivpal, he has no plans of campaigning for a party that was wrested away from him by his son, Akhilesh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s three meetings in Mainpuri, scheduled next week, have been cancelled without reason.

Candidates were wary of inviting Mulayam Singh Yadav because he may end up speaking against party president Akhilesh Yadav, said a Samajwadi Party leader who did not want to be identified.

Shivpal Yadav, another star SP campaigner of yore, is out of action following his strained relationship with Akhilesh Yadav. He has confined himself to campaigning in his own constituency, Jaswantnagar.

Tags: l.k. advani, shatrughan sinha, sonia gandhi, mulayam singh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Too much sex hinders sexual satisfaction for couples

2

150-yr-old wedding dress found in UK after Facebook post goes viral

3

Wanted to study more? Now you can get a PHD in chocolate

4

The grave reality behind viral images of obese tigers

5

J. K. Rowling slams Piers Morgan on Twitter for defending Trump

more

Editors' Picks

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham