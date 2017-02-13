The Asian Age | News

Monday, Feb 13, 2017

India, Politics

Sena threatens to quit Maharashtra govt, says ‘unhappy with CM’

PTI
Published : Feb 13, 2017, 5:48 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2017, 5:48 pm IST

The Sena is unhappy with the style of functioning of the Chief Minister and the way he conducts himself.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)
 Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Claiming that Shiv Sena ministers are only waiting for Uddhav Thackeray’s direction to submit their resignations from the Maharashtra government, a party spokesperson on Monday said people "unhappy" with the BJP rule are ready for mid-term polls.

"The Sena is unhappy with the style of functioning of the Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) and the way he conducts himself. The BJP today is left with no ammunition but to claim that BMC has opaque functioning. If their claims were true, why did they remain in power with us? Did they want to enjoy benefits of power?" Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande asked.

Sena’s threat to quit the ministry follows the party supremo putting the Fadnavis Government on "notice period" in the context of it locked in a grim combat with the BJP in the civic polls in Mumbai and other cities across the state.

"If our ministers do not have a say in the Cabinet, they (the BJP) do not make Cabinet meetings transparent and do not change their arrogant style of functioning, all Sena ministers are ready to quit and are only waiting for Uddhavjis direction," she said.

"Not only the Sena, but even the people are fed up with the BJP as they have seen through their fake claims, announcements, attempts to malign us, at the same time induct tainted leaders... and people are ready for mid-term polls. No Sena minister will hesitate to pull out once Uddhavji directs," she said.

She said the BJPs claims of non-transparent functioning of the BMC have been busted by its own government at the Centre which has left state leaders red-faced.

"Hence the CM has now resorted to using shameful language against Uddhavji," Kayande said, referring to Fadnavis dig at Thackeray, asking him if the he was "adversely affected" by the note ban decision.

Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP today dared Shiv Sena to withdraw its support to the Fadnavis government and said it was ready for mid-term polls.

"Shiv Sena doesnt have guts to quit the government. (However) if it does, the NCP will not support any party and will demand fresh polls," party spokesman Nawab Malik said.

Tags: shiv sena, uddhav thackeray, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

