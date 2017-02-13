Sasikala vs OPS: AG asks TN Governor to hold floor test within a week to end crisis

Ch Vidyasagar Rao had sought Attorney General’s opinion on Tamil Nadu crisis.

New Delhi: Seeking to end the cloud of uncertainly hovers over Tamil Nadu’s political future, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Monday advised the state’s Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to convene special Assembly session to conduct a floor test within a week.

“Summon special Assembly session for a floor test to decide whether Panneerselvam or Sasikala has majority,” Attorney General told TN Governor.

Ch Vidyasagar Rao had sought Attorney General’s opinion on Tamil Nadu crisis.

Meanwhile, with no solution in sight for government formation in the state, the ruling AIADMK has asserted that a majority of its MLAs support General Secretary VK Sasikala.

Sasikala on Monday claimed that it was acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who asked her to take over the CM’s post after the death of Jayalalithaa.

“Panneerselvam asked me to take charge, but I said I can't, at this juncture. So he was given the responsibility,” Sasikala claimed in a speech at her Poes Garden residence in Chennai.

The AIADMK chief also stated that she ‘came to know of a conspiracy’ after Jayalalithaa’s death.

“When Amma passed away, I came to know about conspiracy being hatched to divide the party,” she said.

Sasikala said that she had ‘stood firm’ for the sake of the party despite being in ‘so much pain’ following Jayalalithaa’s death.

“All of you must know what is the truth,” she added.

For the third day in a row, Sasikala will hold 'key discussions' with party MLAs put up at a resort near here amid intense battle for power.

Sasikala left from Poes Garden and headed for the resort located at Koovathur, about 80 km from here, and will hold "key discussions" with the MLAs, party-backed Jaya TV said.

She had held discussions with her MLAs at the resort on Saturday and Sunday and stressed the need to stay united to form the government.

On February 5, Sasikala was elected as the party's Legislature Leader, a step towards her elevation as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

However, two days later, Panneerselvam had revolted against her, alleging that he was forced to step down for her. Support has been swelling for Panneerselvam, with a state minister and six MLAs (one of them is also a Minister) and 11 MPs switching over to his camp.