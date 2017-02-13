The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 13, 2017 | Last Update : 07:25 PM IST

India, Politics

Sasikala vs OPS: AG asks TN Governor to hold floor test within a week to end crisis

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 13, 2017, 6:33 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2017, 6:42 pm IST

Ch Vidyasagar Rao had sought Attorney General’s opinion on Tamil Nadu crisis.

O. Panneerselvam and AIADMK chief V.K. Sasikala (Photo: PTI)
 O. Panneerselvam and AIADMK chief V.K. Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Seeking to end the cloud of uncertainly hovers over Tamil Nadu’s political future, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Monday advised the state’s Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to convene special Assembly session to conduct a floor test within a week.

“Summon special Assembly session for a floor test to decide whether Panneerselvam or Sasikala has majority,” Attorney General told TN Governor.

Ch Vidyasagar Rao had sought Attorney General’s opinion on Tamil Nadu crisis.

Meanwhile, with no solution in sight for government formation in the state, the ruling AIADMK has asserted that a majority of its MLAs support General Secretary VK Sasikala.

Sasikala on Monday claimed that it was acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who asked her to take over the CM’s post after the death of Jayalalithaa.

“Panneerselvam asked me to take charge, but I said I can't, at this juncture. So he was given the responsibility,” Sasikala claimed in a speech at her Poes Garden residence in Chennai.

The AIADMK chief also stated that she ‘came to know of a conspiracy’ after Jayalalithaa’s death.

“When Amma passed away, I came to know about conspiracy being hatched to divide the party,” she said.

Sasikala said that she had ‘stood firm’ for the sake of the party despite being in ‘so much pain’ following Jayalalithaa’s death.

“All of you must know what is the truth,” she added.

For the third day in a row, Sasikala will hold 'key discussions' with party MLAs put up at a resort near here amid intense battle for power.

Sasikala left from Poes Garden and headed for the resort located at Koovathur, about 80 km from here, and will hold "key discussions" with the MLAs, party-backed Jaya TV said.

She had held discussions with her MLAs at the resort on Saturday and Sunday and stressed the need to stay united to form the government.

On February 5, Sasikala was elected as the party's Legislature Leader, a step towards her elevation as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

However, two days later, Panneerselvam had revolted against her, alleging that he was forced to step down for her. Support has been swelling for Panneerselvam, with a state minister and six MLAs (one of them is also a Minister) and 11 MPs switching over to his camp.

Tags: vk sasikala, o panneerselvam, tamil nadu political crisis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

The best workout for men to help men last long in sex

2

Beyonce's viral pregnancy announcement pic gets a five-storey mural

3

Adele and Beyonce rule at this year's Grammys

4

Irfan's fitting reply to awkward question about being Muslim

5

Coins balanced in near impossible ways in viral video

more

Editors' Picks

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham