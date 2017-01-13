The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 13, 2017 | Last Update : 05:06 AM IST

India, Politics

Mulayam, Akhilesh eye ‘new party symbols’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 13, 2017, 4:31 am IST
Updated : Jan 13, 2017, 4:30 am IST

EC wants to settle the dispute before Jan. 17, when poll nominations begin.

Mulayam Singh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav
 Mulayam Singh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: With the prospect of the Election Commission freezing the Samajwadi Party’s “bicycle” symbol looming large, both father Mulayam Singh Yadav and son Akhilesh Yadav, who are locked in a bitter fight for the control of the party, have a Plan B ready. While party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav intends to merge his faction with another party, Lok Dal, and use its symbol — two bullocks and a farmer tilling land, Akhilesh Yadav is likely to float his own party, the Akhil Bhartiya Samajwadi Party, with “motorcycle” as its symbol.

On Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting with party workers and assured them that he would soon start campaigning.

On Friday, the full EC, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, will hear both the sides and take a decision on the party symbol based on the deposition by lawyers of both the camps.

Thursday morning, Lok Dal national president Sunil Singh had a meeting with Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh, apparently to look at the options of a merger. The meeting, at Mulayam Singh Yadav’s New Delhi residence on Ashoka Road, was also attended by a couple of lawyers, who will represent the Mulayam faction at the EC today.

Emerging from the meeting, Amar Singh told this newspaper that though efforts were on resolve differences, “in the event of EC freezing the symbol, we are looking at the options of Mulayam faction contesting on the Lok Dal symbol.” Asked whether the Mulayam faction would be called Lok Dal, Sunil Singh said, “We are looking at all options”.

The Lok Dal website claims that the outfit was founded by former Prime Minister Charan Singh in 1980 and had all the top regional satraps. The names of the regional leaders listed by the website include Devi Lal, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Nitish Kumar, among others.

With the possibility of a patch-up between father and son getting remote with each passing day, sources said that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister has virtually made up his mind to float his own outfit, Akhil Bhartiya Samajwadi Party, with motorcycle as its symbol.

It may be called that on Tuesday Mulayam Singh Yadav met his son in Lucknow and declared that Akhilesh would be Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister if the SP won the polls.

Despite his father’s olive branch, Akhilesh Yadav has refused to step down as Samajwadi Party’s national president. Akhilesh was selected national president of the party at a convention on January 1, which Mulayam Singh Yadav declared “unconstitutional”.

The EC is expected to adhere to the precedent set during the split in Uttarakhnad Kranti Dal in 2011, sources said. The EC had frozen the symbol (chair) and had asked both factions to contest on fresh symbols.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh yadav, nasim zaidi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Shocking trick by Chennai cabbie using Rs 2000 note

2

Mannequin act about Bengaluru molestations is spot on

3

Nashik drivers write essay for not wearing helmet

4

AI to reserve 6 seats for women on domestic routes

5

Haraamkhor movie review: A sinister romance gone awry

more

Editors' Picks

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreadin it

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham