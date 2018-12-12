Ex-rebel Zoramthanga to be chief minister

This will be his third term as the chief minister as he has held the same position from 1998 to 2008.

Guwahati: The Congress on Tuesday lost its last bastion in the Northeast as Mizo National Front (MNF) stormed into power by winning 26 out of 40 seats.

Former rebel leader turned politician and MNF president Zoramthanga defeated independent candidate K. Sapdanga by 2504 votes. He is going to be the next chief minister of Mizoram. This will be his third term as the chief minister as he has held the same position from 1998 to 2008.

Zoramthanga joined MNF when he was in college. The Mizo National Front declared independence from the Indian Union on March 1, 1966. Three years later in 1969, Zoramthanga was appointed the secretary to then MNF President Laldenga. Around a decade later, Zoramthanga became vice-president of the Mizoram government-in-exile and the vice-president of the MNF. He accompanied Laldenga to Pakistan and Europe while the MNF was holding talks with the Indian government and was actively involved in the peace parleys.

Coming out of hiding following the peace accord signed on June 30, 1986 between the MNF and the Indian government, he was inducted as a minister in the interim government headed by Laldenga for six months.

In 1987, MNF contested the assembly elections for the first time. Zoramthanga held education and finance portfolios in the government. After Laldenga died in 1990, Zoramthanga became the MNF party chief.