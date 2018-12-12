The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Dec 12, 2018

India, Politics

Cong legislature party to meet today in Rajasthan, name of CM to be discussed

PTI
Published : Dec 12, 2018, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2018, 10:33 am IST

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC President Sachin Pilot, both MLAs, are in the race for the top post.

The CLP will file a resolution and the observer will apprise party president Rahul Gandhi about the opinion and views of MLAs as well as senior leaders of the party. (Representational Image)
Jaipur: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Rajasthan will meet here Wednesday to discuss the name of the next state chief minister.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC President Sachin Pilot, both MLAs, are in the race for the top post. AICC General Secretary Avinash Pande and party's observer K C Venugopal will be present in the meeting and seek opinion of party MLAs. "The CLP is meeting at 11 am," Pilot said.

The CLP will file a resolution and the observer will apprise party president Rahul Gandhi about the opinion and views of MLAs as well as senior leaders of the party.

The decision will be taken by Gandhi based on the feedback. A second meeting of the CLP will take place in the evening and the name of the chief minister is likely to be announced then. The Congress has emerged as the single-largest party in Rajasthan, winning 99 seats, while the BJP got 73.

The Bahujan Samaj Party won 6 seats, CPI(M) 2, Independents 13 and other parties got 6. The Congress is one short of a simple majority, 100 seats, to form the government in the state.

Tags: congress, ashok gehlot, sachin pilot, rajasthan assembly elections
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

