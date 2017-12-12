Rahul’s elevation will revive Congress, says Amarinder Singh

The election of Rahul, which was uncontested, caps the growing popularity of the young leader.

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today said that Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as Congress president would trigger the next phase of the congress party’s growth. Congratulating the Rahul Gandhi on his elevation as Congress president the Chief Minister said under the able and dynamic leadership of Rahul Gandhi, he expected the Congress to not only undergo a massive revival but also embark on its next growth trajectory.

Rahul’s charisma and appeal, combined with his intellect and inquisitive nature, were just the recipe needed by the Congress to embrace success across the country, said Captain Amarinder, adding that with Rahul’s elevation, the party had received a fresh boost. The infusion of young blood will lead to the re-emergence of the Congress as India’s leading political party, and the only one which could help protects its secular and democratic fabric, he added.

The election of Rahul, which was uncontested, caps the growing popularity of the young leader, as seen in recent months, not just within but also outside India.