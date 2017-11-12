Congress is anti-people, we are confident of win: Javadekar

The Congress has always tried to stop the Narmada project work, says Prakash Javadekar.

Rajkot: Terming the Opposition Congress as “anti-people”, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday expressed confidence that the BJP will register a massive victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections to be held next month.

“The BJP is very confident of winning the elections in Gujarat and it will register a massive victory on the basis of the work done by the government,” the HRD minister, who was here to take part in the party’s door-to-door campaign, told reporters.

“The important work that the BJP government has done in Gujarat is to bring the Narmada water to the parched regions of Saurashtra and Kutch,” he said.

“This is path-breaking work. The Congress has always tried to stop the Narmada project work. It (the Congress) is anti-people and therefore people are with the (BJP) government, which has brought water to the region,” he said.

Under the project, drinking water from Narmada is being provided to 10,000 villages and 173 towns and cities in Saurashtra and Kutch regions, the BJP leader said.