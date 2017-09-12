The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 12, 2017 | Last Update : 02:23 AM IST

India, Politics

BSP chief Mayawati prepares to launch nephew Akash

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Sep 12, 2017, 1:34 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2017, 1:36 am IST

All top Dalit leaders have either been thrown out or have left the party and there is a huge vacuum when it comes to dalit leadership in the BSP.

BSP president Mayawati (Photo: AP)
 BSP president Mayawati (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: After bringing her brother Mr Anand Kumar into the party, BSP president Mayawati is now ready to launch her nephew Akash. Mr Akash, who has done his masters in business administration from London, is said to be ready to take over a major responsibility in the BSP.

“Ms Mayawati may launch Akash at the September 18 rally in Meerut. She is increasingly depending on him,  even more than her brother and keeps giving him advice about political issues. She is actually preparing him for a bigger role in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections”, said a aide close to Ms Mayawati.

According to party sources, Ms Mayawati has stopped trusting party leaders after a series of desertions by top leaders including the likes of Mr Swami Prasad Maurya and Mr Naseemuddin Siddiqui. She is apparently wary of being stabbed in the back and feels that it is only her blood relatives who will protect her from outside influences.

The BSP, till now, has been vehemently opposed to nepotism and has even criticised those political leaders who have been promoting their family members in politics.

“Circumstances are changing and even the most trustworthy leaders have betrayed Behenji so it is natural that she will stop trusting outsiders”, the aide explained. Another factor that has made Ms Mayawati look within her own family is the dearth of Dalit leaders in the BSP.

All top Dalit leaders have either been thrown out or have left the party and there is a huge vacuum when it comes to dalit leadership in the BSP.

Mr Satish Chandra Misra, BSP general secretary, has been enjoying the second position in the party for more than a decade but he lacks acceptability among dalits.

“Mr Misra’s presence in the party is actually upsetting Dalits who feel that upper caste Brahmins are trying to dominate the BSP. In fact, this is one major charge against Ms Mayawati. The party will have to cultivate new Dalit leaders if it wishes to sustain itself. In that sense, Anand Kumar and Akash will be more acceptable that Mr Misra because they belong to the Dalit class”, said a BSP MLA.

Ms Mayawati, sources said, is now determined to reduce dependency on a handful of leaders and asked her office to maintain a record of all activities being carried out and supervised by every leader. Records of new members at the zonal level and the membership contribution taken from, them will also be listed.

Tags: mayawati, anand kumar, akash, dalit leaders
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

'These kids are my inspiration': Priyanka meets Syrian refugees in Jordan

2

Study reveals how fat exits the body when you lose weight

3

Scientists develop device to generate electricity from flowing blood

4

New AI outperfroms humans in telling if a person is gay or straight

5

What nonsense is she talking about: Zarina on Kangana's recent claims about her

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham