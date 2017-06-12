The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 12, 2017 | Last Update : 01:16 PM IST

India, Politics

President Trump to host Modi on June 25-26; terror talks, NSG in pipeline

ANI
Published : Jun 12, 2017, 12:54 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2017, 12:53 pm IST

Inspite of the difference on some issues, Modi's talks with Trump are likely to find a common approach on matters related to South Asia.

United States' President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 United States' President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: At the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Washington DC on June 25-26.

It will be Prime Minister Modi's first meeting with President Trump, whose presidency began on January 20 . The two leaders have spoken over phone at least thrice since the latter assumed office.

This meeting comes at a time when Trump made critical comments about India while announcing America's decision to pull out of the Paris climate change agreement. President Donald Trump has accused India and other countries of trying to extract "billions and billions and billions" of dollars in foreign aid from the developed world to sign up for the climate accord.

In spite of the difference on some issues, Modi's discussions with Trump are likely to find a common approach on matters related to South Asia, particularly the rise in infiltration from the neighbouring Pakistan, terrorism and India's case for a seat at the nuclear supplier's group. Modi has reiterated India's support to the Paris agreement and said he is willing to go further than what has been committed under the Paris accord.

Both the leaders will hold discussions on taking the bilateral ties to a new level, convergence of strategic interests in South Asia, joint effort in fighting terrorism, trade and specifically the vexed issue of H-1B temporary visa, the biggest concern for New Delhi,

Moreover, US National Security Adviser (NSA) Lieutenant General HR McMaster has re-affirmed India's position as the US's "major defence partner" during talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lieutenant General McMaster had discussed bilateral ties, situation in the South Asian region including Afghanistan and Pakistan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his April visit.

Under the previous administration, Prime Minister Modi had a record eight meetings with former U.S. president Barack Obama.

On the US executive order on H1B visas, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reportedly hit back at the United States on the H1B visa issue and said that their companies in India will also be affected .She has said that it is not only the Indian companies which will get affected but also the US companies who earn profits which go to their economy.

Tags: donald trump, narendra modi, bilateral ties, paris climate accord
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Sridevi, Shilpa, Karan, others burst out laughing, bond over Sunday binge

2

Watch: Trailer of Akshay-Bhumi's Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is impressive

3

Jennifer Lawrence safe after private plane makes emergency landing due to glitch

4

Don't lock them up, show them India: Army's new means to educate young stone pelters

5

Shocking footage of a spider crawling out of a woman's ear

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham