The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 12, 2017 | Last Update : 10:15 AM IST

India, Politics

Gujarat cabinet ministers spotted at felicitation of exorcists, draw ire

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2017, 9:55 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2017, 9:54 am IST

The event was held on Saturday and the issue came to the fore on Sunday after a video of the event went viral on social media.

Gujarat Education and Revenue Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. (Photo: File)
 Gujarat Education and Revenue Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. (Photo: File)

Ahmedabad: Two Gujarat cabinet ministers waded into a controversy after they were seen in a video attending an event to felicitate exorcists in Botad district.

The event was held on Saturday and the issue came to the fore on Sunday after a video of the event went viral on social media.

As per the invitation card, the event was organised by the local BJP unit at a temple in Gadhada town of Botad district on Saturday.

In the video, Gujarat Education and Revenue Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama along with local MLA and state Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Atmaram Parmar can be seen on the the dais watching a couple of exorcists beating themselves with metal chains on live music near the stage.

Later, around 100 exorcists can be seen shaking hands with the ministers on the stage as part of their felicitation. Taking a strong exception to the ministers' presence at the event, prominent rationalist Jayant Pandya said he would write to the chief minister Vijay Rupani to stop ministers from attending events that promote superstition. "This is for the first time I have seen ministers attending such an event, where exorcists were felicitated. This is very shameful. I will write to the CM to stop government functionaries from attending such programs which spread superstition" said Pandya, who heads the NGO 'Bharat Jan Vigyan Jatha'.

However, unfazed by the controversy, Chudasama on Sunday said that those present on the occasion were "worshipers of divine power".

"I attended the programme because it was a gathering of worshipers of divine power, not those who spread superstition," he said in his defence when asked by reporters.

Tags: bhupendrasinh chudasama, atmaram parmar, exorcism
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Trailer of Akshay-Bhumi's Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is impressive

2

Jennifer Lawrence safe after private plane makes emergency landing due to glitch

3

Don't lock them up, show them India: Army's new means to educate young stone pelters

4

Shocking footage of a spider crawling out of a woman's ear

5

Overly sociable dog fails to make final cut for Queensland Police Service

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham