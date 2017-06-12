The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 12, 2017 | Last Update : 11:46 AM IST

India, Politics

Didn't try to burn down police station, told cops to do so: MP Congress MLA

ANI
Published : Jun 12, 2017, 11:26 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2017, 11:26 am IST

MLA Shakuntala Khatik said she told cops to set the station on fire as they had 'failed to ensure women's safety'.

Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik on Monday brushed aside allegations of inciting violence during a farmers' protest in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh Sunday.

"I didn't instigate the workers. Would they have remained silent, had I asked them to do so?" Khatik said.

Khatik further said that she only told the police officers that they shouldn't sit around but go ahead and set the station on fire, if they can't ensure women's safety.

Earlier, a video of the Congress MLA had surfaced showing her purportedly inciting party workers and farmers to torch a police station during the farmers' protest.

The Congress' Shivpuri MLA was seen in the video repeatedly inciting people to accompany her to burn down the nearby police station, whereas a police official was seen requesting the MLA to calm down.

Following the video, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded MLA's arrest and cornered the Congress asking party vice-president Rahul Gandhi to apologise for the irresponsible behaviour of his party leader.

"Certain Congress elements, who are instigating violence and appealing the mob to set the police station on fire, have been caught on the camera red-handed. It's unfortunate that just for the sake of votes, the Congress has stooped so low and staged a violent protest. The Congress should answer for this and Rahul Gandhi should apologise for the irresponsible behaviour of his party leader. I request the government to immediately arrest the miscreants and book them under relevant acts to ensure normalcy in MP," BJP leader S. Prakash said.

Tags: inciting violence, shakuntala khatik, mandsaur violence, mp farmers protest
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Sridevi, Shilpa, Karan, others burst out laughing, bond over Sunday binge

2

Watch: Trailer of Akshay-Bhumi's Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is impressive

3

Jennifer Lawrence safe after private plane makes emergency landing due to glitch

4

Don't lock them up, show them India: Army's new means to educate young stone pelters

5

Shocking footage of a spider crawling out of a woman's ear

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham