The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 12, 2017 | Last Update : 11:46 AM IST

India, Politics

AAP govt mulling over 80 per cent reservation to Delhi students in city

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2017, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2017, 10:28 am IST

Kejriwal also asked Sisodia to see if 80-85 per cent of guest teachers could be inducted from the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, asked Education Minister Manish Sisodia to explore the possibility of giving 80 per cent reservation to students of the national capital in the Delhi government-aided colleges.

Kejriwal also asked him to see if 80-85 per cent of guest teachers could be inducted from the national capital through a drive being conducted to appoint 9,000 teachers. This move would help generate jobs for the people of Delhi.

Interacting with volunteers through Google Hangout, Kejriwal listed measures taken by his government, especially in the health and education sectors and urged them to popularise the AAP dispensation's schemes.

He said the AAP government want to achieve 100 per cent literacy in the national capital.

The chief minister said he had been receiving complaints from students belonging to Delhi about not getting admission in the city-based colleges.

"Delhi is the capital of the nation. It belongs to everyone and all are welcome here. But the colleges being run with the money of Delhi's taxpayers should have some

reservation and students of Delhi should be given priority.

"I request Manish ji (Sisodia) to explore the possibility of giving reservation in 28 colleges which get aid from the Delhi government," he said.

The AAP had proposed a similar move in the past. With high cut-offs for admission to several colleges in Delhi, many students in the national capital complain of not getting seats.

Also, the Delhi students have to compete with those who complete their Class XII from outside the national capital.

At present, Delhi Technological University and the Indraprastha University give reservation to students domiciled in Delhi.

Kejriwal said the ambit of the Delhi government's education scheme to stand as a guarantor for students seeking education loan up to Rs 10 lakh has been expanded.

"This scheme was applicable to students pursuing courses in colleges in Delhi. Now, they can take benefit of the scheme to study anywhere in the world," he said.

He, however, rued that the government's flagship scheme for providing free treatment in private hospitals was not being implemented properly.

"When I visited the hospitals, I realised that not all know about the scheme. I have told the medical superintendents to popularise this scheme," he said.

Kejriwal also demanded that the Centre waive farm loans and implement the Swaminathan Commission report.

If the Centre can waive loans of industrialists, then it can also write off the debt of farmers.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal visited his constituency of New Delhi and interacted with people.

Tags: manish sisodia, arvind kejriwal, reservation, aam aadmi party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Sridevi, Shilpa, Karan, others burst out laughing, bond over Sunday binge

2

Watch: Trailer of Akshay-Bhumi's Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is impressive

3

Jennifer Lawrence safe after private plane makes emergency landing due to glitch

4

Don't lock them up, show them India: Army's new means to educate young stone pelters

5

Shocking footage of a spider crawling out of a woman's ear

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Kelsey Krajewski's aims reuse and recycle things instead of buying new supplies.(Photo: Instagram/Kelsey Krajewski )

Environmentalist creates abstract art out of colourful trash

Artist Dan Rawlings from UK uses scrap metal like vans and signboards to make creative and intricate tree designs created by etching. (Photo: Facebook/Instagram/DanRawlings)

Artist makes unique tree designs from scrap metal

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans attend the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival until June 5, 2017.

Thousands dress up for Germany's quirky Wave Gothic Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham