Yeddyurappa mentally disturbed, Cong will get over 120 seats: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: CM Siddaramaiah said Congress will come back to power with complete majority.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that Congress will win over 120 seats in the state. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Brushing aside BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa’s claim that his party will win 150 seats and he will form the government in the state on May 17, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday called him “mentally disturbed”. He expressed confidence that Congress will win over 120 seats in the state.

"Yeddyurappa is mentally disturbed. Congress will get more than 120 seats. I am very confident," Siddaramaiah told the media.

He also said that the Congress party will come back to power with complete majority.

Earlier on Saturday, after casting his vote, BS Yeddyurappa exuded confidence that his party will form the new government in Karnataka on May 17 after thumping victory.

BS Yeddyurappa is the BJP candidate from Shikaripura.

Laying out a "post-win" schedule, Yeddyurappa said: “I will fly to Delhi on the 15th once the results are announced and meet Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. I will invite him and others for the swearing in ceremony which is going to happen most likely on the 17th.”

BJP's chief ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa also projected that his party would win between 145 and 150 seats in the 224-member assembly. Two of the seats are not voting today.

“I have toured the entire state three times and am 100 per cent confident that we will win by a big margin. You all will see for yourselves this evening what the exit polls say,” said Yeddyurappa adding that the people were fed up of the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

222 out of 224 Karnataka Assembly constituencies are voting today. Counting of votes and the announcement of results will take place on Tuesday, May 15.