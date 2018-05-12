The Asian Age | News

PM Modi reincarnation of Lord Ram, Yogi Adityanath of Hanuman: BJP MLA

PTI
Published : May 12, 2018, 12:16 pm IST
Updated : May 12, 2018, 12:15 pm IST

BJP MLA Surendra Singh said PM Modi along with BJP chief Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will realise dream of ‘Ram Rajya’ in country.

BJP MLA Surendra Singh felt the gods had sent Amit Shah as Lord Ram's brother Laxman and as Chanakya, the legendary advisor to emperor Chandragupta Maurya. (Photo: File/ANI)
Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Controversial BJP MLA Surendra Singh has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a reincarnation of Lord Ram who along with party president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will realise the dream of ‘Ram Rajya’ in the country.

The ruling party MLA felt the gods had sent Amit Shah as Lord Ram's brother Laxman and as Chanakya, the legendary advisor to emperor Chandragupta Maurya. Referring to Adityanath, he said, "And see the coincidence that as Brahmachari Hanuman, Yogiji has also come."

"This team of Ram, Laxman and Hanuman will realise the dream of Ram Rajya in Bharat and Ram Rajya will be established in national politics," he told reporters in Ballia on Thursday night.

Drawing on another Ramayana analogy, the MLA from Bairia had once termed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ‘Surpanakha', the sister of demon king Ravan.

Known for making controversial remarks, he had also courted controversy by saying that parents are responsible for the increasing incidents of rape and they should not let their children roam around freely.

Asked about Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar, Singh said if he was so concerned about the people of his caste he should not be asking for tickets for his family members.

Rajbhar, a minister in the Adityanth government, has accused the BJP government of having a casteist mindset.

The MLA also attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that though he has said he finds himself fit for the post of prime minister, he cannot provide leadership to the country.

