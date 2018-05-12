The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 12, 2018 | Last Update : 07:54 AM IST

India, Politics

Lalu Yadav gets bail for 6 weeks on health grounds

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : May 12, 2018, 3:56 am IST
Updated : May 12, 2018, 6:52 am IST

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued on behalf of his client, Lalu Yadav.

Lalu Prasad Yadav
 Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna: The Jharkhand high court on Friday granted a provisional bail of six weeks to RJD chief Lalu Yadav on medical grounds.

Lawyers said that they had sought three months of bail on health grounds for Lalu Yadav but Justice Apresh Singh of Jharkhand high court granted a provisional bail of six weeks for his treatment.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued on behalf of his client, Lalu Yadav.

“He has been granted a provisional bail for medical treatment but during this period he cannot hold any political rallies”, Lalu Yadav’s lawyer Prabhat Kumar said.

According to RJD insiders, the bail came as a big relief for Lalu Yadav who has been serving jail term after being convicted in several cases of fodder scam.

Lalu Yadav is currently on a three-day parole to attend the wedding ceremony of his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav scheduled to be held on May 12 in Patna.

Yoga guru Ramdev met the RJD chief on Friday and blessed the groom, Tej Pratap Yadav, by tying a sacred thread around his neck to cast off evil eyes.

As per the parole conditions Lalu Yadav is to leave for Ranchi on May 14 after which according to his lawyers “he will have to fulfill all necessary formalities for his release on provisional bail for six weeks”.

Speaking on the issue RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “Not just his family but entire Bihar is happy that Lalu Yadav has been granted bail for six weeks. We have full faith in the judiciary.”

When asked about his reactions to the conditions of bail Mr. Jha said, “Our primary concern has always been his health”.

Lalu Yadav who was undergoing treatment at RIMS had submitted a petition seeking bail on medical grounds. On April 20, the Jharkhand High Court while hearing his request had asked for health reports.

He was later shifted to AIIMS in Ranchi for specialized treatment on the recommendations of the medical board which was constituted for his treatment.

However, he was discharged from AIIMS and sent back to Ranchi on April 30. He and his party had claimed there was a political conspiracy against him and that he still required a specialised medical treatment.

Tags: jharkhand high court, ramdev, lalu yadav

MOST POPULAR

1

No childbirth since 400 years in MP village, locals call it 'cursed'

2

Panipat: Ajay-Atul to compose the music for Ashutosh Gowariker's period film

3

Google Doodle celebrates legendary dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai

4

Bizarre: Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing

5

Real versus reel Sanju: Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt to forget camaraderie, take on each other

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham