Lalu Yadav gets bail for 6 weeks on health grounds

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued on behalf of his client, Lalu Yadav.

Patna: The Jharkhand high court on Friday granted a provisional bail of six weeks to RJD chief Lalu Yadav on medical grounds.

Lawyers said that they had sought three months of bail on health grounds for Lalu Yadav but Justice Apresh Singh of Jharkhand high court granted a provisional bail of six weeks for his treatment.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued on behalf of his client, Lalu Yadav.

“He has been granted a provisional bail for medical treatment but during this period he cannot hold any political rallies”, Lalu Yadav’s lawyer Prabhat Kumar said.

According to RJD insiders, the bail came as a big relief for Lalu Yadav who has been serving jail term after being convicted in several cases of fodder scam.

Lalu Yadav is currently on a three-day parole to attend the wedding ceremony of his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav scheduled to be held on May 12 in Patna.

Yoga guru Ramdev met the RJD chief on Friday and blessed the groom, Tej Pratap Yadav, by tying a sacred thread around his neck to cast off evil eyes.

As per the parole conditions Lalu Yadav is to leave for Ranchi on May 14 after which according to his lawyers “he will have to fulfill all necessary formalities for his release on provisional bail for six weeks”.

Speaking on the issue RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “Not just his family but entire Bihar is happy that Lalu Yadav has been granted bail for six weeks. We have full faith in the judiciary.”

When asked about his reactions to the conditions of bail Mr. Jha said, “Our primary concern has always been his health”.

Lalu Yadav who was undergoing treatment at RIMS had submitted a petition seeking bail on medical grounds. On April 20, the Jharkhand High Court while hearing his request had asked for health reports.

He was later shifted to AIIMS in Ranchi for specialized treatment on the recommendations of the medical board which was constituted for his treatment.

However, he was discharged from AIIMS and sent back to Ranchi on April 30. He and his party had claimed there was a political conspiracy against him and that he still required a specialised medical treatment.