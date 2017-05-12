The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 12, 2017 | Last Update : 01:25 AM IST

India, Politics

Yogi Adityanath can’t be prosecuted in 2007 riot case: Chief secretary

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 12, 2017, 1:07 am IST
Updated : May 12, 2017, 1:07 am IST

Tells court alleged hate speech CD of CM is tampered with.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: UP chief secretary Rahul Bhatnagar informed the Allahabad high court on Thursday that chief minister Yogi Adityanath can’t be prosecuted in a 2007 riots case.

Mr Adityanath, who was then a Member of Parliament(MP) from Gorakhpur, is accused of exacerbating tensions in Gorakhpur by making an inflammatory speech.

The chief secretary informed the court of the home department’s decision to deny permission for the prosecution of the chief minister. The court had sought an explanation from the chief secretary over the delay in prosecuting the five accused in the riots case. The accused also included Mr Yogi.

Mr Bhatnagar, while explaining the government’s stand, told the court that forensic examination of the CD of Mr Adityanath’s alleged hate speech revealed it has been tampered with.

The petitioners, who had earlier moved the court seeking an independent investigation in the case, said that they would challenge the government’s move.

Earlier, the petitioners, Pervez Parwaz and Asad Hyat, had said that “the person against whom sanction for prosecution is to be granted by the state government has himself become the head of the state”. He also holds the home ministry portfolio.

In 2007, after the death of a youth injured in communal clashes, Mr Adityanath violated the district magistrate’s order that barred him from entering Gorakhpur.

His alleged hate speech led to a fresh round of communal violence.

After Mr Adityanath broke the curfew imposed in light of the violence, he was placed under arrest and lodged in jail for 15 days. Tensions escalated after his arrest and 10 people were killed in the ensuing violence.

Tags: yogi adityanath, allahabad high court, member of parliament, violence, rahul bhatnagar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

What's different in Honor's EMUI 5.0?

2

US: Half-naked driver crashes car into store to get beer, say police

3

World War II vet reunited with love letter 72 years later

4

Xiaomi's first Indian Mi Home opens in Bengaluru

5

Chhattisgarh: Toilets built under Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan 'stolen' from woman's home

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham