

Loyalist Deb is Naveen Patnaik choice for Rajya Sabha seat

AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : May 12, 2017
May 12, 2017

Mr Deb, currently heading the Odisha State Housing Board as its chairman, is known for his political acumen and articulation.

 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik on Thursday chose to play safe as he nominated his staunch loyalist and party spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb as the party’s official nominee for Rajya Sabha bypolls to be held on May 25.

A former minister and three-time MLA from Aul constituency in the coastal Kendrapara district, the BJD leader has impeccable integrity. He is respected in the party forum as one of the most intelligent and smart spokespersons.

Ever since the CM faced numerous problems after coming to power in 2014 for the fourth consecutive term on issues like chit fund scam, mining scam and government’s “failure” on several fronts, Mr Deb, having a strong command over English, Odia and Hindi, has stood rock solid behind him and often bailed him out of troubles through his adept media handling.

