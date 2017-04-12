Terror in all forms must be rooted out: Pranab Mukherjee

The President said there is huge potential for cooperation in the education sector between the two nations.

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee has stated that terrorism in all forms needs to be rooted out by urgent and comprehensive action by peace-loving nations in all parts of the world. The President’s assertion came at a meeting with the visiting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

“It is a matter of satisfaction that our people have a regular dialogue on the challenges of terrorism. India has been consistent in its position that terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances and that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations needs to be rooted out by urgent and comprehensive action by peace-loving nations in all parts of the world,” said the President.

Welcoming the Australian Prime Minister to India, the President said India values its growing cooperation with Australia. “India is keen to ramp up the nuclear energy component of our total energy mix plans as part of our efforts to enhance the use of clean energy and save fossil fuels. India sees a key role for Australian uranium supplies in this process. India appreciates Australia’s efforts in this direction,” he said.

The President said there is huge potential for cooperation in the education sector between the two nations.

“Our institutional frameworks have the potential to broaden bilateral cooperation in this sector,” Mr Mukherjee said.