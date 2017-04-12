The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 | Last Update : 06:21 PM IST

India, Politics

PU fee hike protests branded 'seditious', Rahul Gandhi tears into Centre

ANI
Published : Apr 12, 2017, 5:00 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2017, 4:57 pm IST

The Chandigarh Police booked sedition charges following which the complainant, said his complaint had been "misinterpreted".

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: As the Chandigarh Police booked 66 students of the Punjab University on sedition charges following protests on campus against a fee hike, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took to Twitter to express his anger towards the Centre and questioned its norms of declaring a protest 'sedition'.

"Now protesting against fee hike is also sedition? Do the young have no right to speak in this country?" Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

On Tuesday, the agitators clashed with police, forcing them to use force, resulting in injuries to both sides.

The Chandigarh Police booked sedition charges following which the complainant, a security officer at PU, said his complaint had been "misinterpreted". With the police move triggering an outcry, a senior officer said late in the evening that the charges would be dropped if no "substantial evidence" was found.

The agitated students wanted to hold talks with Punjab University Vice Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover on the issue of fee hike as they were observing "PU Bandh" against the recent hike. When the students were not allowed for discussion, they tried to forcibly enter the VC office by jumping the barricades set up by police.

The police started using water cannons to disperse the angry students. The situation became violent when students allegedly started pelting stones on the Police, which forced the police to lathi-charge, leading to injuries to several students.

While the students were demanding rollback of fee hike, the Punjab University had justified the average 12.5 percent hike, considering the financial condition of the university as it had anticipated a deficit of Rs. 244 crore for the financial year 2017-18.

Tags: punjab university, fee hike, rahul gandhi, sedition charges
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Abhay Deol slams Bollywood celebrities, calls them out for endorsing fairness products

2

Sewer hole explodes after man throws cigarette in it

3

Book unveils the luxurious prison lives of VIP criminals

4

Selfie with cobra proves fatal as man gets stung on head

5

Beware: Online tax filing scams steal your refunds too

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham