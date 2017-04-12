NCBC bill hits Opposition hurdle in Rajya Sabha

Bill sent to select committee, which will file report in first week of next session.

New Delhi: The Congress-led Opposition on Tuesday forced the government to refer the National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill to the select committee of the Rajya Sabha after blocking its consideration by the House.

The Bill, that provides constitutional status for the National Commission for Backward Classes, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Opposition did not allow consideration of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday despite the government requesting that it be passed “unanimously” in the interest of the OBCs. Union minister for social justice and empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot moved a motion for sending the National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill to the select committee and it was adopted by the House.

Deputy chairman P.J. Kurien said the committee will submit its report in the House on the last day of the first week of the next session. As soon as the House assembled for the post-lunch session, minister for social justice and empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot stated that the Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha with huge majority and insisted that it be taken up in the Upper House.

He reminded members of the past instances when the Rajya Sabha had taken “unanimous” decisions in the interest of the country. “The OBC Commission needs to be set up without delay, for which it is necessary that the Bill is passed,” he said.

Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Mukthar Abbas Naqvi too requested the Chair to take up the bill. he also got support on the issue from HRD minister Prakash Javadekar on the issue.

However, the Opposition MPs did not yield to the government’s demand, and said they cannot allow the debate at a short notice as they wish to move amendments to the bill and refer it to a select committee of the House.

Leading the Opposition charge, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “This is the second time the bills are pushed like this. This was not even in the list of business. It should have been given few hours before and not few seconds before.”

Sukhendu Shekhar Roy (TMC) and Madhusudhan Mistry (Congress) too objected at the government’s stance of pushing through the Bill.

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agrawal claimed that amendments to the Bill could not be brought by MPs as at least a day’s is required for the purpose. He also said the Bill should be referred to the select committee.

After hearing both the Opposition and treasury benches, deputy chairman P.J. Kurien decided against taking up the discussion on the Bill on Tuesday as a prior notice has not been given on this and the Opposition wants to refer it to a select committee.

The select committee, headed by Bhupendra Yadav, comprises members from different political parties.

The members of the Committee included CK Gohel, Vikas Mahatme, Rameshwar Dudi, BK Hariprasad, Madhusudan Mistry, Digvijay Singh, Hussain Dalwai, Ram Gopal Yadav, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Sharad Yadav, Navneethakrishnan, Dileep Tirkey, CM Ramesh, Prafull Patel, Vishwajit Demri, Ramkumar Kashyap, Naresh Gujaral, Satish Chadra Mishra, TK Rangarajan, Kanimojhi, Anil Desai, Rajeev Chandrashekar, Swapan Dasgupta and Mohammad Fayaz.

The bill proposes to establish a Commission that will hear the grievances of socially and educationally backward classes, a function which has been discharged so far by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

It also seeks to insert a new article 342A so as to provide that the President may, by public notification, specify the socially and educationally backward classes.