Goa CM Parrikar calls for crackdown on drugs, prostitution, illegal gambling

ANI
Published : Apr 12, 2017, 8:50 pm IST
Speaking of ban of illegal slaughterhouses in Goa, the CM said, Muslim communities would be provided with a legal place for Qurbani Eid.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said that the police have been given clear instructions to crackdown on drugs, prostitution and illegal gambling businesses in the state, while asserting that his government would not compromise on law and order.

"What's the controversy in it? It's a law that after 10, there will be no loud sound or any activity that can hassle people's peace. The police have been given clear instructions to crackdown on drugs, prostitution and illegal gambling businesses and it is doing. No one can take law in his own hand. There will be action if attempt is being made to take law in his own hand. We will not compromise on law and order, but will listen to public grievances," Parrikar told media here.

Speaking over the ban of illegal slaughterhouses in Goa, the former Union Defence Minister stated that the Muslim communities would be provided with a legal place, where all procedures shall be completed for doing 'Qurbani' (sacrifice) on Eid.

"We have made an arrangement for legal slaughter. I had a discussion with the Muslim community for 'Qurbani' and we will give them legal place abattoir where all procedure are completed for doing Qurbani," he added.

