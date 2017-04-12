The Asian Age | News

Fear, insecurity prevailing in India, dissenters silenced: Oppn to President

ANI
Published : Apr 12, 2017, 6:03 pm IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2017, 6:00 pm IST

The delegation also raised question over the alleged tampering of EVM machines and stated that it undermines the electoral process.

Congress senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: A 13-member delegation of Opposition parties representing both the houses of Parliament met President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday to apprise him about the prevailing problems in the country including the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) 'tampering issue', violence prevailing in different states and misuse of central agencies besides other matters of national interest.

The delegation of Opposition parties including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also gave a detailed memorandum to the President seeking his intervention.

"The environment of fear and insecurity is prevailing in the country and voices of dissent are being suppressed. In a democracy, the rule of law must prevail but self-styled lumped elements have indulge in violence, mob lynching and harassment which are being witnessed across the country. In the state of Rajasthan in Alwar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Pune, Dadri in UP, Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir a number of incidents have taken place. Critical appointments have been made by bypassing the Parliament and other institutions," the memorandum read.

The Opposition also alleged that key bills are being disguised as money bills to bypass and undermine the constitutional position of the Rajya Sabha.

The delegation also raised question over the malfunctioning and alleged tampering of EVM machines while stating that it has raised a question on the electoral process.

"Non-BJP ruled states are being destabilised by misusing the powers of Governors... The recent example being Goa and Manipur," the opposition stated.

Requesting the President's intervention to protect India's constitutional democracy and safeguard the fundamental rights of the citizens, the Opposition also highlighted the incidents of violence in universities and historical institutions.

"There has been attack on autonomy of cultural academic and historical institution and universities- Nalanda University and in particular the Nehru memorial museum. There is continued violence and failure of governance in Jammu and Kashmir," the memorandum read.

In the memorandum, they also apprised the President about the 'misuse' of central agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) by the Centre to harass the Opposition.

Tags: pranab mukherjee, evm tampering, rahul gandhi, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

