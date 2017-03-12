The Asian Age | News

We want Manohar Parrikar back as CM, says Goa BJP

Mar 12, 2017
 Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: MLAs from the BJP legislature party met in Goa on Sunday and passed a resolution seeking party president Amit Shah's approval to make Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar as the Chief Minister of the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Calangute, Michael Lobo, said “He is required for Goa at this stage. This time we want Manohar Parrikar to come back and the whole thing is on Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward and if they agree then Manohar Parrikar will be the Chief Minister of the state.”

The Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party  (MGP) in the state has clarified that it would support the BJP only if Parrikar is brought back to the state as Chief Minister.

Senior BJP leaders have already initiated talks with party's estranged partners MGP, and Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Independents.

Parrikar yesterday said the BJP has the highest vote share of 33 percent though it has won less number of seats and will try to contact the smaller parties and unaligned independents for support.

Admitting that the 'incumbency' factor played one of the roles which prevented the BJP from the securing more seats, Parrikar said, "We don't try to pass on the buck; we all are responsible for the fractured mandate. I also think it's probably the incumbency factor which turned the tide in few constituencies."

"Since there are substantial numbers of small parties being voted, including the independent candidates, we await their response also. We are in consultation with other parties, if they agree things can work out," he added.

Out of the 40 assembly seats in Goa, the Congress bagged 17 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) secured 13 seats. Regional outfits like the Goa Forward and MGP won three seats each.

While the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) emerged victorious in one seat, the independent candidates won three seats.

