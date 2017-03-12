The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 12, 2017 | Last Update : 01:36 PM IST

India, Politics

After Mayawati alleges vote tampering, Jaitley calls her a 'sore loser'

ANI
Published : Mar 12, 2017, 12:16 pm IST
Updated : Mar 12, 2017, 12:15 pm IST

The Finance Minister was hitting out at the BSP supremo after she claimed that BJP owed its victory in UP to tampered voting machines.

Finance mInister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
 Finance mInister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati putting the onus on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for her loss in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday titled Mayawati as a 'bad looser', saying that her party is faring miserably thanks to her 'negative' attitude.

"Mayawati is a bad looser..only because of her awful deeds and actions her party is faring this way. Her behavior towards her party has always been negative and that is why her hold from the state is reducing. Putting the onus on EVMs for her loss and saying the machine accepted votes only in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is so not accepted by us and this shows her character," Jaitley said.

While giving the credit to Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders for the win in the state, Jaitley asserted that this victory was obvious because of the party's 'good behavior' towards the people.

"BJP winning the election was an obvious fact, our behavior towards the public has always been good. PM Modi and other BJP leaders have always built that relationship not from now, since ages. The government has always worked for the betterment of the people and PM Modi has done his best in every task that he took up. So for us wining with full majority was obvious," Jaitley added.

The political banter between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi escalated to different levels during the election campaigns in the wake of assembly polls in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

After the BJP secured an astounding victory in the UP polls, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and congratulated Prime Minister and the BJP.

"I congratulate Shri. Narendra Modi and the BJP on their victory in Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand."

And, Prime Minister Modi replied in a subtle yet witty way, quite representative of his persona at election rallies.

"Thank you. Long live democracy!" he tweeted, while quoting Rahul's aforementioned tweet.

Breaking all previous records, the BJP bagged two-third majority in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The BJP won with a clear majority in Uttarakhand with 57 seats in a 70-member assembly, ousting the Congress led by chief minister Harish Rawat and in Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party saw an unprecedented victory with 321 seats, while the Congress-Samajwadi party alliance bagged 54, the Bahujan Samaj Party ( BSP) got 19 and others 18.

Tags: mayawati, bsp, arun jaitley, electronic voting machines

MOST POPULAR

1

Ajay-Salman friendship costs Karan Johar a fortune; Salman not to co-produce Sargarhi?

2

Why humans can recognise faces and read?

3

When Subhash Ghai grabbed Salman by the neck, almost broke a plate on his head

4

Audrey Hepburn's sons involved in multiple disputes over inheritance

5

Vegan woman bumps car into truck filled with chickens

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham