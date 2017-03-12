The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 12, 2017 | Last Update : 01:36 PM IST

India, Politics

BJP top brass to deliberate on UP CM; Rajnath, Uma Bharti likely picks

PTI
Published : Mar 12, 2017, 12:42 pm IST
Updated : Mar 12, 2017, 12:42 pm IST

BJP could consider Bharti, who belongs to the backward Lodh caste, for the post of CM considering the massive mandate it received from BC.

Briefing media in New Delhi, party President Amit Shah had on Saturday said the Chief Ministers would be chosen on the basis of merit and capability. (Photo: PTI)
 Briefing media in New Delhi, party President Amit Shah had on Saturday said the Chief Ministers would be chosen on the basis of merit and capability. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board will meet on Sunday evening in New Delhi to decide the names of the Chief Ministers in the states where it has got the majority to form the government.

The party has performed well in the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Briefing media in New Delhi, party President Amit Shah had on Saturday said the Chief Ministers would be chosen on the basis of merit and capability.

Shah also informed that ahead of the Parliamentary Board meeting, the party workers would felicitate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership resulting in overwhelming victory in the state assembly polls.

The BJP had not announced a candidate for CM’s post before the polls, and several leaders are said to be in the fray. Names of some Union ministers from the state, including Uma Bharti and Mahesh Sharma, are also doing the rounds.

The BJP could consider Bharti, who belongs to the backward Lodh caste, for the post of CM considering the massive mandate it received from the backward castes.

There is still a growing demand for Union home minister Rajnath Singh to be the chief minister of UP. He has been CM of the state in the past – between 2000 and 2002 – during the BJP’s last tenure in power in UP.

A BJP veteran, Rajnath has good ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and has popular following in the state. Rajnath could be acceptable to different religious and caste groups too as he is considered a moderate leader.

There have been reports suggesting Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath as a possible contender for the CM’s post in UP.

UP BJP President Keshav Prasad Maurya, who comes from a backward community and was closely associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) during the Ram Mandir agitation, also seems to be in the fray for the crucial post in the state. His appointment as BJP state chief was aimed at garnering support from the non-Yadav OBCs in the state. However, his lack of experience at the top level can go against him.

While these leaders are touted to be the top contenders for the CM’s post in UP, the suspense can be put to an end only by an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a penchant to spring surprises.

Tags: bjp, up chief minister, rajnath singh, uma bharti

MOST POPULAR

1

Ajay-Salman friendship costs Karan Johar a fortune; Salman not to co-produce Sargarhi?

2

Why humans can recognise faces and read?

3

When Subhash Ghai grabbed Salman by the neck, almost broke a plate on his head

4

Audrey Hepburn's sons involved in multiple disputes over inheritance

5

Vegan woman bumps car into truck filled with chickens

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Donald Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway became quite popular recently after she was seen sitting in an odd manner at a recent meeting at the Oval office and redditors had a lot of fun. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway's pose makes the Reddit go crazy

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham