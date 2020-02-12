Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020 | Last Update : 04:08 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in at Ramlila Maidan on Feb 16

It was from this ground that he along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day after his party AAPs thumping victory in the assembly elections. PTI photo
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day after his party AAPs thumping victory in the assembly elections. PTI photo

Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi on February 16 for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan, sources said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan also assumes significance as it was from this ground that he along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation.

He has taken oath as the chief minister twice before at the same venue.

The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly polls bagging 62 out 70 seats and decimating its rivals BJP and Congress. The BJP bagged eight seats.

