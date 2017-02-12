When will PM do 'kaam ki baat': Akhilesh takes a swipe at Modi

'The downfall of those who had befooled people promising 'acchey din' has started,' the UP CM said taking a potshot at the Prime Minister.

Badaun: The downfall of those who had "befooled" the people promising "achche din" has started, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said, attacking the Prime Minister, and asked him as to when will he do "kaam ki baat".

"He (PM) says the SP did a lot of "karnama" (misdeeds). He says 'man ki baat' on TV and radio, I want to ask him as to when will he do 'kaam ki baat' (talk of something worthwhile)," Yadav said at an election rally in Badaun.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday attacked Akhilesh saying, "Akhileshji says 'kaam bolta hai', (but) even a child here knows that it is your karnama (misdeed) that is speaking for you."

Referring to the infamous Badaun rape case of two sisters, Akhilesh said leaders of all parties reached there and the matter was even raised in the UN, but a CBI probe gave a clean chit to the state and "the conspiracy to defame" was exposed.

"The downfall of those who had befooled people promising 'acchey din' has started. After 2017, they will be wiped out in 2019 also. They (BJP) should tell as to what have they done for people," he said.

Claiming that SP was ahead of rivals in the first phase, Akhilesh said the trend will continue and the alliance will get majority.

"We could have got majority alone, but after alliance with Congress we will comfortably win over 300 seats," Akhilesh said, asking people to vote for party candidates.