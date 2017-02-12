The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 12, 2017 | Last Update : 03:28 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi says PM likes peeping into bathrooms

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Feb 12, 2017, 1:36 am IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2017, 1:33 am IST

Mr Modi had said at an election rally in Haridwar that the BJP had a detailed dossier on the Congress leaders.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday responded to the Prime Minister’s “raincoat in bathroom” jibe directed at Dr Manmohan Singh and said that Narendra Modi likes “peeping into others people’s bathrooms”.

Reacting to another comment of Mr Modi, where he said that Rahul Gandhi is the “most joked about person” on Google and that he had the Congress’ janampatri, Mr Gandhi said, “I understand that Modiji likes to read horoscopes, search Google, make people stand in queues and peep into the bathrooms of others, but he remains a failure as a Prime Minister. He can peep into other people’s bathrooms in his free time.”

Mr Gandhi, speaking at a joint press conference with UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, also said that the Prime Minister “will get a jolt from the results of these elections.”

Joining in, Uttar Pradesh chief minister had a word of advice for the Prime Minister. “It is not healthy to be so angry because it reveals your nervousness,” he said. “Anyone’s ‘janampatri’ is just a click away in this age of Internet,” he added.

On Friday, Mr Modi had said at an election rally in Haridwar that the BJP had a detailed dossier on the Congress leaders.

“Mein Congress ke logon se kehta hoon: jabaan sambhaal kar rakho, warna mere paas aapki poori janampatri padi hui hai (hold your tongue, I have your entire horoscope).”

The chief minister also said, “Some people do ‘mann ki baat’ but no ‘kaam ki baat’ (all talk, no work)”, and added that the PM and the BJP “should come forward and tell people “what they have given to the state which has elected all prominent NDA leaders”.

Akhilesh Yadav, when asked about Shia clerics extending support to the BJP and then the BSP, said, “Who can forget the raksha bandhan days when leaders of BJP and BSP tied rakhis? It is clear that there is a tacit understanding between the two parties”.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, google, akhilesh yadav

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan set up India clash in final of T20 World Cup for Blind

2

'Boys will be boys': Modi mocks SP with Mulayam’s 2014 rape comment

3

Watch: Girl's breast bursts in tattoo artist's face

4

Porn website redirects users to sex education videos

5

Repaired, the Flying Bum will fly again

more

Editors' Picks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham