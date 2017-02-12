Rahul Gandhi says PM likes peeping into bathrooms

Mr Modi had said at an election rally in Haridwar that the BJP had a detailed dossier on the Congress leaders.

Lucknow: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday responded to the Prime Minister’s “raincoat in bathroom” jibe directed at Dr Manmohan Singh and said that Narendra Modi likes “peeping into others people’s bathrooms”.

Reacting to another comment of Mr Modi, where he said that Rahul Gandhi is the “most joked about person” on Google and that he had the Congress’ janampatri, Mr Gandhi said, “I understand that Modiji likes to read horoscopes, search Google, make people stand in queues and peep into the bathrooms of others, but he remains a failure as a Prime Minister. He can peep into other people’s bathrooms in his free time.”

Mr Gandhi, speaking at a joint press conference with UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, also said that the Prime Minister “will get a jolt from the results of these elections.”

Joining in, Uttar Pradesh chief minister had a word of advice for the Prime Minister. “It is not healthy to be so angry because it reveals your nervousness,” he said. “Anyone’s ‘janampatri’ is just a click away in this age of Internet,” he added.

On Friday, Mr Modi had said at an election rally in Haridwar that the BJP had a detailed dossier on the Congress leaders.

“Mein Congress ke logon se kehta hoon: jabaan sambhaal kar rakho, warna mere paas aapki poori janampatri padi hui hai (hold your tongue, I have your entire horoscope).”

The chief minister also said, “Some people do ‘mann ki baat’ but no ‘kaam ki baat’ (all talk, no work)”, and added that the PM and the BJP “should come forward and tell people “what they have given to the state which has elected all prominent NDA leaders”.

Akhilesh Yadav, when asked about Shia clerics extending support to the BJP and then the BSP, said, “Who can forget the raksha bandhan days when leaders of BJP and BSP tied rakhis? It is clear that there is a tacit understanding between the two parties”.