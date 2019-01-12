The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 12, 2019 | Last Update : 04:19 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Alliance is for anarchy, corruption, political instability': CM Yogi

PTI
Published : Jan 12, 2019, 2:31 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2019, 2:53 pm IST

CM Yogi asserted that in upcoming LS polls, BJP will perform better than 2014 and govt under Modi's leadership will be ‘strong and capable.’

‘Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP brought the country out of this state of limbo through welfare schemes for all sections of the society and good governance,’ UP CM Yogi Adityanath said. (Photo: PTI | File)
 ‘Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP brought the country out of this state of limbo through welfare schemes for all sections of the society and good governance,’ UP CM Yogi Adityanath said. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Any grand alliance of Opposition parties against the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will bring in anarchy, corruption and political instability, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

"Those who who did not like each other are talking about a maha gathbandhan (grand alliance). This is an alliance for corruption, anarchy and political instability," Yogi said as the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party announced their alliance to fight Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has respected "Ram and roti" through its emphasis on development of all sections of the society and respect to the faith of the people, CM Yogi said at the party's national council meeting here.

The UP Chief Minister also attacked the Congress, saying the party furthered the interests of a family, promoted casteism, regionalism and kept the country in limbo for 50 years.

"Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP brought the country out of this state of limbo through welfare schemes for all sections of the society and good governance," he said.

CM Yogi asserted that in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will perform better than it did in 2014 and a "strong and capable" government under Modi's leadership will be formed again.

"Ask any impartial person -- a rural woman, a solider, a farmer or youth -- they will all say 'Kaho Dil Se Modi Phir Se' (they will vouch for bringing in Modi once again)."

Listing out the achievements of the Modi government, CM Yogi said the country has gained confidence under the leadership of the Prime Minister and nationalism, development and good governance have charted a new direction in the four years of his government.

Tags: bsp-sp alliance, yogi adityanath, bjp, pm modi, 2019 general elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

2

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

3

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

4

Alphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

5

SpaceX to fire 10 per cent employees

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham