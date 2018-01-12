Ex-BJP MP Nana Patole back to Congress fold

Patole had resigned from the BJP just a day before the polling in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

New Delhi: Former BJP Lok Sabha MP Nana Patole from Bhandara-Gondiya parliamentary seat in Maharashtra officially joined the Congress on Thursday. Mr Patole had quit the BJP over differences with the senior leadership. Mr Patole had resigned from his Lok Sabha constituency alleging that the present Central government was not paying attention to the agrarian crisis prevailing in the country. Interestingly, he had left the Congress to join the BJP ahead of the 2014 elections and is now back. “Yes, I have joined the Congress. I will take whatever responsibility the party gives me, either at the national or the state level,” Mr Patole said.

Mr Patole had resigned from the BJP just a day before the polling in the Gujarat Assembly elections. He had also shared the stage with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.