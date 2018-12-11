The Asian Age | News

Happy that BJP is losing in Chhattisgarh, says Ajit Jogi

PTI
Published : Dec 11, 2018, 1:19 pm IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2018, 1:19 pm IST

Jogi said that the people of the state wanted to oust the Raman Singh-led government, which has been in office for 15 years.

Jogi, who was in the Congress before he floated his own party, said the assembly results would help his party emerge as a third front in the state. (Photo: File)
 Jogi, who was in the Congress before he floated his own party, said the assembly results would help his party emerge as a third front in the state. (Photo: File)

Raipur: With trends indicating a win for the Congress in Chhattisgarh, former chief minister Ajit Jogi said on Tuesday that he was "happy" with the "results" and that people chose the party because they found it the most viable alternative to the BJP.

The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) president told reporters that the people of the state wanted to oust the Raman Singh-led government, which has been in office for 15 years. Jogi, who was in the Congress before he floated his own party, said the assembly results would help his party emerge as a third front in the state.

"I am happy with the results as the BJP is losing," he said.  Trends showed that the Congress was leading in more than 55 seats in the 90-member state assembly, with the BJP falling way behind with leads in 25 seats.

Tags: congress, ajit jogi, raman singh, bjp
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

