Monday, Nov 11, 2019 | Last Update : 06:50 PM IST

India, Politics

Ahead of convocation, JNU students protest over fee hike, dress code

PTI
Published : Nov 11, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2019, 3:50 pm IST

They claimed that the manual has provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions.

Hundreds of students staged protests outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday over fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions in the varsity. (Photo: ANI)
 Hundreds of students staged protests outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday over fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions in the varsity. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Hundreds of students staged protests outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday over fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions in the varsity.

Students wanted to march towards the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), where Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is addressing a convocation, but the gates have been barricaded.

The protests, which started in the morning, is part of the agitation against the hostel manual and several other issues like restrictions by the administration on entry to the Parthasarathy Rocks, attempts to lock students' union office, according to the students. They claimed that the manual has provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions.

Vehicular traffic near Jawaharlal Nehru University was affected on Monday morning due to the ongoing demonstration by students against fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions in the institute, the police said.=

The Delhi Traffic Police in a tweet on Monday said, "Obstruction in traffic from Baba Gangnath Marg to JNU due to demonstration." "Traffic Movement is closed on Nelson Mandela Marg from PS Vasant Vihar to PS Vasant Kunj due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said in another tweet.

Hundreds of JNU students protested outside the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) auditorium, where the university's convocation was being held, against the administration's "anti-students" policy.

Tags: jnu, protest, students, venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'Nishank' along with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had gone to All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) to attend the Jawaharlal Nehru University's third convocation. While Naidu left the premises before the protest escalated, Nishank had to stay inside. (Photo: File | PTI)

HRD minister stuck inside auditorium for over 6 hours as JNU students protest

Uddhav Thackeray sought Congress' support to Shiv Sena to form govt in Maharashtra according to sources. (Photo: FIle | ANI)

'Rivals' Congress, NCP may prop up Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra

'If Congress gives support to Shiv Sena, they should not disturb it for next 5 years. Then only people will trust Congress,' Deve Gowda said. (Photo: ANI)

'Cong and NCP should stand by Sena to bring down BJP': JD(S) chief Deve Gowda

Sawant resigned from the BJP-led government after differences between two parties on power sharing with the Shiv Sena insisting on a rotational chief minister. (Photo: File)

'Aaditya Thackeray is a visionary leader,' says Arvind Sawant

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp may ban you for life if you belong to these groups

2

HIFIMAN TWS600 review: Finally, an AirPods killer!

3

Samsung Galaxy S11 to come in three sizes, five variants

4

Check out everything new in WhatsApp beta 2.19.327

5

WhatsApp breaking basic function on recent OnePlus handsets

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham