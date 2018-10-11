The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 | Last Update : 01:26 AM IST

India, Politics

Sushil Modi to launch book on Lalu graft record

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 11, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated : Oct 11, 2018, 12:58 am IST

Sushil Kumar Modi’s earlier revelations had resulted in serious action against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.

Sushil Kumar Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Sushil Kumar Modi (Photo: PTI)

Patna: After a string of money laundering allegations against RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s family, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi is set to launch a book on October 11 on the birth anniversary of Jayprakash Narayan.

The book which has been named as Lalu Leela is mainly a compilation of documents and information which was circulated earlier during his press conferences to expose Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav.   

Mr. Modi in a statement on Wednesday said that his book will provide details about, “fake companies, donations, will, power of attorney and land grabbing for every work by Lalu Yadav and family”.

The book is likely to create a flutter in Bihar ahead of 2019 general elections. Sources claim that the BJP may distribute the book during campaigns in order to gain in the 2019 general elections.

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while writing preface of the book called it “a document which exposes corrupt deals of Lalu Yadav and his family”.

Sushil Kumar Modi’s earlier revelations had resulted in serious action against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.

Sources say it was after Mr. Modi’s Benami property salvo on Lalu Yadav, investigating agencies like Central Bureau of Investogation, ED and Income Tax began probe against him.

Tags: lalu yadav, sushil kumar modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Canada set to become largest country with legalised marijuana on October 17

2

Anurag Kashyap feels like apologising for being a man, exits MAMI board

3

Keep sleeping hours in check for a healthy lifestyle

4

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

5

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Meanwhile, 'Namaste England' stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and 'Andhadhun' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu were spotted during the promotions of their film. Check out the latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Salman-Varun at airport, Arjun-Pari, Tabu-Ayushmann promote film

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham