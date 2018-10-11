Sushil Modi to launch book on Lalu graft record

Sushil Kumar Modi’s earlier revelations had resulted in serious action against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.

Patna: After a string of money laundering allegations against RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s family, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi is set to launch a book on October 11 on the birth anniversary of Jayprakash Narayan.

The book which has been named as Lalu Leela is mainly a compilation of documents and information which was circulated earlier during his press conferences to expose Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav.

Mr. Modi in a statement on Wednesday said that his book will provide details about, “fake companies, donations, will, power of attorney and land grabbing for every work by Lalu Yadav and family”.

The book is likely to create a flutter in Bihar ahead of 2019 general elections. Sources claim that the BJP may distribute the book during campaigns in order to gain in the 2019 general elections.

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while writing preface of the book called it “a document which exposes corrupt deals of Lalu Yadav and his family”.

Sources say it was after Mr. Modi’s Benami property salvo on Lalu Yadav, investigating agencies like Central Bureau of Investogation, ED and Income Tax began probe against him.