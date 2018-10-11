PM Modi accuses Congress of dividing society

Modi's remarks came in the backdrop of exodus of migrants from Gujarat for which the saffron party has blamed its opponents.

New Delhi: Asking the BJP cadre not to waste time on allegations levelled by the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of dividing the society for the benefit of one family while asserting that the BJP follows the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and uniting people.

Mr Modi's remarks came in the backdrop of exodus of migrants from Gujarat for which the saffron party has blamed its opponents.

Citing examples of bifurcation of states during the previous NDA rule and the birfurcation of Andhra Pradesh during the UPA rule, Mr Modi said while the Congress had been involved in pitting one against the other and dividing the society, AP's bifurcation saw how the opposition party mishandled the situation so much that two states, having a comman language, have become enemies.

Interacting with the BJP booth level workers through NaMo app. at five parliamentary constituencies — Karauli-Dholpur, Raipur, Mysore, Damoh and Agra — Mr Modi, while replying to a query on the “opposition's divisive politics,” said, “We don’t spread hatred and divide the society. Our mantra is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ but they (Congress) want to make themselves happy by dividing the society and spreading hatred.”

Wishing the saffron party’s booth workers on the onset of Navratri, Mr Modi said the interaction should “inspire every worker to work for the whole country with much zeal and greater commitment”.

Hitting back at the Congress for claiming that many schemes launched under the Modi government were a repacakged version of UPA’s schemes, Mr Modi cited the examples of Aadhaar and Delhi Metro and said it was during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government that the two were conceptualised and started the work.

Mr Modi said announcing schemes does not help and said that nearly 1500 announcements were made during the UPA rule by their Railways ministers which were only on papers.

The PM also highlighted various initiatives taken by his government, including for the senior citizens like the introduction of ‘Life Certificate’, the ‘Jan Aushadhi Yojana’ and the increased tax benefits for senior citizens.