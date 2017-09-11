The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 11, 2017 | Last Update : 02:31 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP trying to terrorise me, says Lalu Prasad Yadav

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Sep 11, 2017, 1:08 am IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2017, 1:09 am IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recommended a CBI probe on August 17.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre and said that the government is trying to “terrorise me and my family” by using CBI. He gave the statement in Bhagalpur where he addressed a rally to expose political involvement in Srijan scam.

He said, “The scam occurred when NDA was in power and I have all the relevant details to show that Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi are involved in the scam. I will keep raising the issue till action is taken against both the leaders”.

Lalu Yadav said he wants the resignation of both Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi and a CBI probe to be monitored by the Supreme Court.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recommended a CBI probe on August 17.

According to Tejashwi Yadav, the government is trying to save some senior NDA leaders who have been involved in the scam.

“The CBI began the probe in the case but I don’t know why no FIR was registered against Nitish Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi and Giriraj Singh”, Lalu Yadav’s younger son and leader of opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Yadav said in Bhagalpur on Sunday.  

Lalu Yadav had earlier uploaded photographs of the founder of Srijan Mahila Sahyog Vikas Samiti Manorama Devi at various functions with NDA leaders including Giriraj Singh, Shahnawaz Hussain, Sushil Kumar Modi and Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar.

The RJD Chief claimed that Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with RJD and Congress because BJP was blackmailing him about his involvement in the case. Nitish Kumar succumbed to their pressure because he was scared that they might use Srijan scam to implicate him in the case.

Mr. Yadav also said that attempts were made to stop him from holding a rally in Bhagalpur, he said that  “I am not scared of investigating agency. I have been fighting cases for 20 years, they (BJP) used false cases against me but they couldn’t stop me from exposing the Srijan scam”.

Mr. Yadav, however, later told reporters in Bhagalpur that he is not scared of any kind of investigation but said that he would cooperate with the CBI and appear for questioning whenever required.

Lalu Yadav has been summoned by the CBI for questioning in connection with the land for hotel scam case. RJD sources said that Lalu Yadav through his lawyers has informed the investigating agency regarding his inability to appear for questioning due to the ongoing trial in the fodder scam case.

His son Tejashwi Yadav has also requested the CBI for exemption citing “prior political commitments”.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, nitish kumar, sushil kumar modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Avril Lavigne returns to stage for 1st time in 3 years, performs with ex-husband Chad Kroeger

2

World Suicide Prevention Day: Alarming facts about suicide

3

Eye test spots rare form of dementia

4

What time you eat is important, new study finds

5

Apple's next top iPhone model will be called iPhone X, code leak reveals

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham