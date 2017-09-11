BJP trying to terrorise me, says Lalu Prasad Yadav

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recommended a CBI probe on August 17.

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre and said that the government is trying to “terrorise me and my family” by using CBI. He gave the statement in Bhagalpur where he addressed a rally to expose political involvement in Srijan scam.

He said, “The scam occurred when NDA was in power and I have all the relevant details to show that Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi are involved in the scam. I will keep raising the issue till action is taken against both the leaders”.

Lalu Yadav said he wants the resignation of both Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi and a CBI probe to be monitored by the Supreme Court.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recommended a CBI probe on August 17.

According to Tejashwi Yadav, the government is trying to save some senior NDA leaders who have been involved in the scam.

“The CBI began the probe in the case but I don’t know why no FIR was registered against Nitish Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi and Giriraj Singh”, Lalu Yadav’s younger son and leader of opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Yadav said in Bhagalpur on Sunday.

Lalu Yadav had earlier uploaded photographs of the founder of Srijan Mahila Sahyog Vikas Samiti Manorama Devi at various functions with NDA leaders including Giriraj Singh, Shahnawaz Hussain, Sushil Kumar Modi and Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar.

The RJD Chief claimed that Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with RJD and Congress because BJP was blackmailing him about his involvement in the case. Nitish Kumar succumbed to their pressure because he was scared that they might use Srijan scam to implicate him in the case.

Mr. Yadav also said that attempts were made to stop him from holding a rally in Bhagalpur, he said that “I am not scared of investigating agency. I have been fighting cases for 20 years, they (BJP) used false cases against me but they couldn’t stop me from exposing the Srijan scam”.

Mr. Yadav, however, later told reporters in Bhagalpur that he is not scared of any kind of investigation but said that he would cooperate with the CBI and appear for questioning whenever required.

Lalu Yadav has been summoned by the CBI for questioning in connection with the land for hotel scam case. RJD sources said that Lalu Yadav through his lawyers has informed the investigating agency regarding his inability to appear for questioning due to the ongoing trial in the fodder scam case.

His son Tejashwi Yadav has also requested the CBI for exemption citing “prior political commitments”.