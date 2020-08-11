Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020 | Last Update : 03:18 PM IST

  India   Politics  11 Aug 2020  Will give warm hug to Pilot, other rebels if Congress top bosses forgive them: Ashok Gehlot
India, Politics

Will give warm hug to Pilot, other rebels if Congress top bosses forgive them: Ashok Gehlot

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Aug 11, 2020, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2020, 2:55 pm IST

Gehlot added that it was his responsibility to address the grievances of those who were annoyed with him.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot interacts with the media at his residence in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)
 Congress leader Sachin Pilot interacts with the media at his residence in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)

A day after the truce in the Rajasthan unit of the Congress party, chief minister Ashok Gehlot seems to be upset with the return of Sachin Pilot into the party fold. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Congress stalwart evaded any response when asked how he would go back to working with someone he had called "nikamma (useless)".

However, Gehlot did tell mediapersons that he would “give them a warm hug if party leadership decides to forgive the rebel MLAs". He also added that it was his responsibility to address the grievances of those who were annoyed with him.

 

"If any MLA is annoyed with me, then it is my responsibility to address that. I have kept doing this in the past and will do this now also," a news channel quoted Gehlot as saying.

Gehlot's reaction came on a day when several Congress leaders "welcomed back" Pilot after the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister's meeting with Rahul Gandhi, signalling an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long political crisis in the state.

Soon after his patch-up talks with senior Congress leaders, Pilot on Monday night said he has never hankered after posts and his was a fight for principles.

"Welcome back Sachin. A constructive and enjoyable phase of Rajasthan building awaits," senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi tweeted after the party issued a statement saying Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to "address the issues raised by Pilot and the aggrieved MLAs and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof".

 

Singhvi also congratulated Rahul Gandhi and his tireless team, including KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken, and added "not to forget political instincts of (Ashok) Gehlot which rarely fail him".

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "The political crisis in Rajasthan Congress stands resolved amicably by the intervention of none other than Rahul Gandhi himself."

"This is reflective of steadfast unity in Congress party and the commitment of Congress legislators to never fall prey to BJP's evil designs to defeat democracy," he said.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said he was very happy that finally the efforts of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi "resolved the dispute of Rajasthan Congress". "Now everyone should fulfill the promises made to the people of Rajasthan," he said.

 

After his meeting with Rahul and Priyanka, the party said Pilot will "work in the interest" of the Congress and its government in Rajasthan.

The meeting between Rahul and Pilot at the former party chief's residence, where Priyanka was also present, lasted two hours during which they had a "frank, open and conclusive" discussion, the party said.

Tags: ashok gehlot, rajasthan government, sachin pilot, rajasthan political crisis
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

