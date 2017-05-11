The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 11, 2017 | Last Update : 02:41 AM IST

India, Politics

Ex-convener of AAP Punjab quits

PTI | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : May 11, 2017, 2:30 am IST
Updated : May 11, 2017, 2:30 am IST

Mann was appointed as the chief of AAP’s Punjab unit on May 8 at a meeting of the AAP Political Affairs Committee.

Baghwant Mann (Photo: PTI)
Chandigarh: In a major blow to AAP in Punjab, its former convener Gurpreet Singh “Ghuggi” resigned from the party’s primary membership, just two days after he was replaced by Sangrur MP Baghwant Mann as the convener.

Mr Mann was appointed as the chief of AAP’s Punjab unit on May 8 at a meeting of the AAP Political Affairs Committee (PAC). The move came nearly two months after the Punjab Assembly polls results where the Kejriwal-led party had won 20 out of 117 seats. Announcing his resignation at a press conference, Mr Ghuggi said the party has deviated from its principles.

He had earlier questioned the “urgency” of appointing Mr Mann as the new Punjab president and also questioned under “what pressure” the decision was taken.

Mr Ghuggi had contested the Assembly elections from the Batala seat from where Shiromani Akali Dal’s Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal won and Mr Ghuggi came third.

Mr Ghuggi earlier questioned Mr Kejriwal’s silence over on the corruption charges against the Delhi Chief Minister by now-sacked minister Kapil Mishra.

Tags: punjab assembly polls, gurpreet singh, baghwant mann
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

