The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 11, 2017 | Last Update : 02:41 AM IST

India, Politics

CBI readies to file FIRs on Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : May 11, 2017, 1:22 am IST
Updated : May 11, 2017, 1:22 am IST

CBI has already completed its investigation into the PE registered against deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: It’s trouble time in the Aam Aadmi Party as the CBI is preparing to file FIRs to probe the allegations against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejirwal, health minister Satyendar Jain and other AAP leaders. As a first step, the CBI will be filing three separate “preliminary enquiries” (PEs) against these leaders on the basis of the charges against them by sacked Delhi minister Kapil Sharma.

Sources in the CBI said: “The agency is considering registering three separate PEs to probe the allegations of Kapil Mishra. The PEs will be registered by the end of this week.” Subsequently, the agency will register FIRs to probe the allegations, they added. Mr Mishra had on Tuesday filed complaints with the CBI on the exchange of Rs 2 crores between Mr Jain and Mr Kejriwal, an alleged Rs 50-crore land deal arranged for the chief minister’s brother-in-law and five AAP leaders and for allegedly misusing party funds on foreign trips.

Besides, the CBI is preparing to convert its four already-registered PEs pertaining to alleged irregularities in several Delhi government contracts into regular cases. The CBI has already completed its investigation into the PE registered against deputy chief
minister Manish Sisodia to probe the alleged irregularities committed in awarding a social media campaign “Talk to AK” contract of the Delhi government to a private firm. It will soon be converted into a regular case. Besides, it may convert its previous PE registered to probe irregularities in the appointment of the city government’s “feedback unit” into a regular case. Investigations into two others PEs have also been completed, the sources said. A close aide of Mr Kejriwal and former health secretary Tarun Seem is already under the CBI scanner for alleged irregularities in hiring three private security firms for seven hospitals.

The social media campaign “Talk to AK” was an initiative of Mr Kejriwal. “The PE was registered based on a complaint filed by the vigilance department of the Delhi government. Preliminary investigations by the CBI revealed that a consultant of a well-known public relations company was hired by the Delhi government to promote the ‘Talk to AK’ (Talk to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) campaign and a proposal of Rs 1.5 crores was prepared for this purpose despite an objection by the principal secretary”, sources said. The government went ahead with the proposal and the consultant spent the money, creating a liability for the government, they said.

Tags: arvind kejirwal, satyendar jain, kapil sharma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Justin Bieber buys himself a coffee from mall; plays football on Mumbai streets!

2

Sara Tendulkar has a major fangirl moment with Justin Bieber

3

B'town celebs get Bieber fever; show up at their glam best

4

You could be commuting in a flying taxi by 2020

5

Xiaomi to bring Redmi 4 to India on May 16

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham