Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 | Last Update : 07:20 AM IST

India, Politics

Nitish Kumar, PM Modi share warm vibes, dais at Motihari

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Apr 11, 2018, 1:35 am IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2018, 6:40 am IST

Modi was in Motihari to launch “Satyagraha se Swachhagrah’ campaign during the centenary celebrations of the Champaran Satyagraha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar governor Satyapal Malik upon his arrival at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar governor Satyapal Malik upon his arrival at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Sharing the dais with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented him for taking measures to eliminate corruption and communalism in Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Motihari to launch “Satyagraha se Swachhagrah’ campaign during the centenary celebrations of the Champaran Satyagraha.

“The Centre is standing firmly behind Bihar government who has acted against forces trying to destroy the peace and harmony. Some destructive forces are trying to disturb the government who has been trying to work for development,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing a gathering during the event. He also said that “Bihar has contributed to the cleanliness drive actively by constructing over 8 lakh toilets”.

According to political analysts, the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an attempt to end simmering discontent between the JD (U) and RJD. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar earlier during the same event had expressed his concerns over growing communalism in Bihar. He had said that “hatred will not help the country progress, respect for all religions and caste is needed to build a developed nation. Tension and clashes will ruin everything”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing over 20,000 swachhagrahis during the event said that projects worth Rs 6,600 will be a boon to Bihar.

