The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2017 | Last Update : 01:25 AM IST

India, Politics

Ravindra Gaikwad cancels Air India ticket, takes train

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 11, 2017, 12:37 am IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2017, 12:35 am IST

Air India sources however said the airline was duty-bound to follow the orders of the Government.

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: PTI)
 Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad — whose flight ban was lifted by Air India and private carriers last week — was booked to travel on an Air India flight but cancelled his ticket on Sunday evening, choosing instead to reach New Delhi by Rajdhani Express from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Air India sources said on Monday that the flight ban on Mr Gaikwad was lifted following the direct government order, indicating that the national carrier had no choice but to toe the line. “The government is the owner of Air India,” commented a source who added however that the airline would not withdraw the FIRs filed against the MP. Sources also said the airline is still contemplating whether to sue the MP for damages.

Last week, on April 7, Air India had announced that it had — on the orders of the civil aviation ministry — lifted the ban on flying Mr Gaikwad who had allegedly beaten up an airline employee on March 23 after a flight.

The government had “advised Air India and other (private) airlines” to lift the ban in view of “the apology tendered by Mr Gaikwad and the undertaking of good conduct given by him”. The Sena MP had sent a letter of regret to the ministry.

Many of the pilots and other employees had been upset over why the airline lifted the ban without the MP directly apologising to the concerned employee or airline. Air India sources however said the airline was duty-bound to follow the orders of the Government.

Air India sources also indicated that the Government’s move to draft rules for establishing a “National No Fly List” to deal with unruly passengers in a more effective manner was the need of the hour and that identification before tickets would probably be carried out either through the Aadhar card or passport.

Tags: ravindra gaikwad, air india, rajdhani express
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Glad our decisions are not subject to DRS: Modi to Turnbull

2

Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes in ugly spat over Davis Cup selection

3

Kieron Pollard slams Sanjay Manjrekar for his on-air comments

4

Baby born at 42000 ft as Turkish Airlines staff helps

5

Notice issued to Anushka for illegal installation of electrical junction box

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham