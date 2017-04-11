Ravindra Gaikwad cancels Air India ticket, takes train

Air India sources however said the airline was duty-bound to follow the orders of the Government.

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad — whose flight ban was lifted by Air India and private carriers last week — was booked to travel on an Air India flight but cancelled his ticket on Sunday evening, choosing instead to reach New Delhi by Rajdhani Express from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Air India sources said on Monday that the flight ban on Mr Gaikwad was lifted following the direct government order, indicating that the national carrier had no choice but to toe the line. “The government is the owner of Air India,” commented a source who added however that the airline would not withdraw the FIRs filed against the MP. Sources also said the airline is still contemplating whether to sue the MP for damages.

Last week, on April 7, Air India had announced that it had — on the orders of the civil aviation ministry — lifted the ban on flying Mr Gaikwad who had allegedly beaten up an airline employee on March 23 after a flight.

The government had “advised Air India and other (private) airlines” to lift the ban in view of “the apology tendered by Mr Gaikwad and the undertaking of good conduct given by him”. The Sena MP had sent a letter of regret to the ministry.

Many of the pilots and other employees had been upset over why the airline lifted the ban without the MP directly apologising to the concerned employee or airline. Air India sources however said the airline was duty-bound to follow the orders of the Government.

Air India sources also indicated that the Government’s move to draft rules for establishing a “National No Fly List” to deal with unruly passengers in a more effective manner was the need of the hour and that identification before tickets would probably be carried out either through the Aadhar card or passport.