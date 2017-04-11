The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2017 | Last Update : 02:56 AM IST

India, Politics

All liquor shops will be closed in phases: Madhya Pradesh CM

PTI
Published : Apr 11, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2017, 1:58 am IST

Chouhan reiterated that a de-addiction drive would also be launched in the state soon.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is headed towards total prohibition as chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that all liquor shops would be closed across the state in a phased manner.

“Alcohol prohibition will be implemented in the entire state by closing all liquor shops in a phased manner,” Chouhan said while addressing a programme at village Neemkhera (Heerapur) of Narsinghpur district on Sunday. This programme was organised during the ongoing river conservation awareness campaign “Namami Devi Narmade - Narmada Seva Yatra”.

“In the first phase, the state government closed all the shops falling within a radius of five kilometers from the banks of river Narmada on either side. In the next phase, the liquor shops would not be allowed to open in residential localities, near educational institutes or religious places,” he said.

Mr Chouhan reiterated that a de-addiction drive would also be launched in the state soon. During past one month, several protests against liquor shops have been reported from across the state.

On April 5, the protesters had burnt two vehicles and damaged four others in Bareli town of Raisen district when excise department was trying to shift the liquor shops from a highway to a local residential colony.

Earlier on April 3, BJP MLA from Indore-1, Sudarshan Gupta had demanded total liquor prohibition in the state while extending support to the agitation against the opening of liquor shop. Besides, protests were also reported from several parts of the state, including Indore, Sagar, Burhanpur, Chhatarpur, Vidisha, Narsinghpur, Satna, Morena, Dewas and some other towns during last one month.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, liquor shops, madhya pradesh government
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Glad our decisions are not subject to DRS: Modi to Turnbull

2

Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes in ugly spat over Davis Cup selection

3

Kieron Pollard slams Sanjay Manjrekar for his on-air comments

4

Baby born at 42000 ft as Turkish Airlines staff helps

5

Notice issued to Anushka for illegal installation of electrical junction box

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham