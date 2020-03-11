Wednesday, Mar 11, 2020 | Last Update : 02:37 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi over oil prices, MP crisis

Scindia appeared set to join the BJP amid a rebellion in MP by his supporters, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other MPs at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI photo
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “destabilising” the elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi also said the PM may have “missed” noticing the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices and asked him to pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing petrol prices.

“Hey @PMOIndia, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35 per cent crash in global oil prices.

“Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60 per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy,” the former Congress chief said on twitter.

Congress' prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday and appeared set to join the BJP amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

On Tuesday morning, as much of India was celebrating Holi, Scindia met senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following which he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

