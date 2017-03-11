The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 11, 2017 | Last Update : 08:56 PM IST

India, Politics

UP poll results 2017: Who will be BJP's CM?

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 11, 2017, 7:50 pm IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2017, 7:50 pm IST

The BJP had not announced a candidate for CM’s post before the polls, and several leaders are said to be in the fray.

A Prime Minister Narendra Modi look-alike flashes victory sign along with other BJP workers as they celebrate the party’s victory in the assembly elections, at party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 A Prime Minister Narendra Modi look-alike flashes victory sign along with other BJP workers as they celebrate the party’s victory in the assembly elections, at party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow/New Delhi: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls by a landslide on Saturday, the race for the Chief Minister’s post will soon heat up.

The BJP had not announced a candidate for CM’s post before the polls, and several leaders are said to be in the fray. Here’s a look at some of the likely candidates.

  1. Keshav Prasad Maurya: Maurya is the UP BJP President. He comes from a backward community and was closely associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) during the Ram Mandir agitation. His appointment as BJP state chief was aimed at garnering support from the non-Yadav OBCs in the state. However, his lack of experience at the top level can go against him.
  2. Rajnath Singh: There have been rumours for a while that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh would become the UP Chief Minister if BJP won the polls. Now that BJP has won in a landslide, Singh’s name is sure to crop up. He has been CM of the state in the past – between 2000 and 2002 – during the BJP’s last tenure in power in UP. A BJP veteran, Rajnath has good ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and popular following in the state. Rajnath could be acceptable to different religious and caste groups too as he is considered a moderate leader.
  3. Uma Bharti: Perhaps the most firebrand leader in UP BJP, Uma Bharti is currently the Union Water Resources and Ganga Cleaning Minister. Bharti belongs to the backward Lodh caste and the BJP can consider her for the post of CM as it has got massive support from backward castes. She has also been CM of Madhya Pradesh. But not being close to RSS or even Modi could affect her chances.
  4. Manoj Sinha: Manoj Sinha is the Union Minister for Telecom. He represents the Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency and is considered close to PM Modi.
  5. Mahesh Sharma: Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma, apart from being known for his loose talk, is also a doctor, a first-time MP from Gautam Buddha Nagar and a man considered close to the RSS.
  6. Dinesh Sharma: Dinesh Sharma is currently the national vice president of the BJP, and was the mayor of Lucknow in 2008. However, his closeness to Amit Shah is what really works in his favour.

These 6 leaders are probably the top contenders for the CM’s post in UP, following the elections. However, with Modi being known to spring surprises, we have to wait until the actual announcement for the suspense to end.

Tags: keshav prasad maurya, rajnath singh, uma bharti, mahesh singh, manoj sharma, up assembly elections 2017
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

When Subhash Ghai grabbed Salman by the neck, almost broke a plate on his head

2

Audrey Hepburn's sons involved in multiple disputes over inheritance

3

Vegan woman bumps car into truck filled with chickens

4

IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell to lead Kings XI Punjab

5

Second baby girl’s arrival awaited: Mark Zuckerberg and wife

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham